The Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-110 draw is set for July 18 in Thiruvananthapuram, offering a Rs 10 crore first prize. Conducted by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, this popular annual event features multiple prize tiers, ensuring thousands of winners. Tickets cost Rs 500 each.

The KeralaLottery Monsoon Bumper BR-110 draw is set to be held on Saturday, July 18, offering participants a chance to win the bumper Rs 10 crore first prize. Conducted by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, the annual bumper draw is one of the most anticipated lottery events in the state, attracting lakhs of ticket holders every year.

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The winning numbers have not been announced yet. The draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of lottery officials, with the official results expected to be released after the draw concludes.

Draw timing and venue

The Monsoon Bumper BR-110 draw is scheduled to begin in the afternoon at Gorky Bhavan. Once the draw is completed, the prize-winning numbers will be uploaded on the official Kerala State Lotteries website. Participants are advised to rely only on the official result and gazette before verifying their tickets.

Rs 10 crore first prize

This year's Monsoon Bumper offers a Rs 10 crore first prize, making it one of Kerala's biggest lottery draws. Apart from the jackpot, the bumper scheme includes multiple prize categories, including second and third prizes, consolation prizes and several lower-tier cash rewards, ensuring thousands of winners across different prize slabs.

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Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-110 Prize Structure

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore (1 winner)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh (4 winners)

Second Prize: Rs 10 Lakh (5 winners, one from each series)

Third Prize: Rs 3 Lakh (5 winners)

Fourth Prize: Rs 3 Lakh (5 winners)

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000 (Up to 13,500 winners)

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000 (Up to 40,500 winners)

Seventh Prize: Rs 500 (Up to 1,13,400 winners)

Eighth Prize: Rs 250 (Up to 1,37,700 winners)

Ticket price and popularity

Priced at Rs 500 per ticket, the Monsoon Bumper lottery remains one of the most sought-after bumper draws in Kerala. Every year, the draw witnesses strong demand from lottery enthusiasts hoping to win the life-changing top prize.

How to check the result

After the draw, participants can verify their ticket numbers using the official Kerala Lottery result PDF or gazette published by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. Winners should compare the complete ticket number, including the series, before claiming any prize.

How to claim the prize

Prize winners must keep their original lottery ticket safe, as it is mandatory for claiming the prize. Winners are also required to submit valid identity and bank account details while completing the claim process. Applicable taxes and deductions will be made as per government rules.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money?

Winners must submit:

Original winning ticket

Valid identity proof

Required claim documents

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