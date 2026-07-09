The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced major changes for the 2026 Onam Bumper Lottery. The first prize is now a record Rs 30 crore, increased from Rs 25 crore. To support this enhancement, the ticket price has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 600.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced a major overhaul of its flagship Onam Bumper Lottery for 2026, raising the first prize to a record Rs 30 crore from the previous Rs 25 crore. The decision comes as part of the government's effort to make the bumper draw more attractive while generating higher revenue through increased ticket sales.

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Along with the enhanced jackpot, the department has also revised the ticket price and prize structure for the annual festive lottery, making the 2026 edition the biggest Onam Bumper ever announced in the state.

Why has the jackpot been increased?

Officials said the first prize has been increased to Rs 30 crore following strong public response to previous bumper lotteries and growing ticket sales over the years. The revised prize money is expected to boost participation while ensuring higher revenue for the Kerala government, which uses lottery proceeds to fund various welfare schemes.

The government believes a larger jackpot will attract more buyers from across Kerala, further strengthening the state's lottery system.

Ticket price revised

To support the higher prize payout, the ticket price has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 600. Despite the hike, officials expect demand to remain strong, as the Onam Bumper continues to be one of the country's most popular government-run lottery draws.

The revised pricing is intended to balance the increased prize pool while maintaining the sustainability of the lottery programme.

Revised prize structure

Apart from the Rs 30 crore first prize, the lottery will continue to offer several prize categories, including second and third prizes, consolation prizes and multiple lower-tier cash awards. The detailed prize structure will be released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department along with ticket distribution and draw notifications.

When will tickets go on sale?

Ticket sales are expected to begin shortly through authorised Kerala Lottery agents across the state. The department will announce the official draw date and other operational details in the coming weeks.

Participants are advised to purchase tickets only from authorised sellers and verify results through the official Kerala State Lotteries website after the draw.

The enhanced Rs 30 crore jackpot marks another milestone for the Kerala lottery system and is expected to generate significant excitement among lottery enthusiasts ahead of the festive season. With a bigger prize pool, revised ticket price and renewed interest from buyers, the Onam Bumper 2026 is poised to become one of the largest government-run lottery draws in the country.