The results for the Karunya Plus KN 623 lottery are finally out. The first prize is a massive ₹1 crore, while the second and third prizes are ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN 623 draw today. The draw took place around 3 PM.

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The top prize is a whopping ₹1 crore. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, and the third prize is ₹5 lakh. Other prizes range from ₹5,000 all the way down to ₹100. A single ticket for the draw costs just ₹50.

Here are the winning numbers for the Karunya Plus lottery:

First Prize - ₹1 Crore

PH 725834

Consolation Prize - ₹5,000

PA 725834

PB 725834

PC 725834

PD 725834

PE 725834

PF 725834

PG 725834

PJ 725834

PK 725834

PL 725834

PM 725834

Second Prize - ₹30 Lakh

PJ 786477

Third Prize - ₹5 Lakh

PJ 465382

Fourth Prize - ₹5,000

0510 1255 1652 2353 3573 4016 4240 5577 6022 7162 7190 7840 8675 9016 9023 9031 9079 9154 9678

Fifth Prize - ₹2,000

1157 2595 4741 4973 7537 7691

Sixth Prize - ₹1,000

0287 0517 0714 0800 1791 1877 3029 3041 3055 3643 3689 4171 4824 4859 5220 5585 5838 5877 6297 7971 8669 8709 9754 9768 9876

Seventh Prize - ₹500

Eighth Prize - ₹200

Ninth Prize - ₹100