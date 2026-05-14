The results for the Karunya Plus KN 623 lottery are finally out. The first prize is a massive ₹1 crore, while the second and third prizes are ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN 623 draw today. The draw took place around 3 PM.
The top prize is a whopping ₹1 crore. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, and the third prize is ₹5 lakh. Other prizes range from ₹5,000 all the way down to ₹100. A single ticket for the draw costs just ₹50.
Here are the winning numbers for the Karunya Plus lottery:
First Prize - ₹1 Crore
PH 725834
Consolation Prize - ₹5,000
PA 725834
PB 725834
PC 725834
PD 725834
PE 725834
PF 725834
PG 725834
PJ 725834
PK 725834
PL 725834
PM 725834
Second Prize - ₹30 Lakh
PJ 786477
Third Prize - ₹5 Lakh
PJ 465382
Fourth Prize - ₹5,000
0510 1255 1652 2353 3573 4016 4240 5577 6022 7162 7190 7840 8675 9016 9023 9031 9079 9154 9678
Fifth Prize - ₹2,000
1157 2595 4741 4973 7537 7691
Sixth Prize - ₹1,000
0287 0517 0714 0800 1791 1877 3029 3041 3055 3643 3689 4171 4824 4859 5220 5585 5838 5877 6297 7971 8669 8709 9754 9768 9876
Seventh Prize - ₹500
Eighth Prize - ₹200
Ninth Prize - ₹100