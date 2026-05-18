The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-54 results on May 18, 2026. The first prize of Rs 1 Crore was awarded to ticket number BT 522834. The second prize was Rs 30 Lakh for BR 458921, and the third prize was Rs 5 Lakh for BM 771204.
The Kerala State Lottery Department officially announced the Bhagyathara BT-54 lottery results on May 18, 2026, bringing excitement to thousands of ticket holders across the state. The weekly draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision. The Bhagyathara draw remains one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lotteries because of its government-regulated transparency and attractive prize structure.
Bhagyathara BT-54 Full Winners List
Prize Category Winning Number Prize Amount
1st Prize BT 522834 Rs 1 Crore
Consolation Prize Remaining all BT series Rs 5,000
2nd Prize BR 458921 Rs 30 Lakh
3rd Prize BM 771204 Rs 5 Lakh
4th Prize Winners – Rs 5,000
Winning Numbers
0284
1173
1840
2286
3159
3610
4024
4458
5033
5471
6035
6622
7019
7440
7861
8127
8534
9142
9560
9931
5th Prize Winners – Rs 2,000
Winning Numbers
0631
2478
4195
5880
7364
8852
6th Prize Winners – Rs 1,000
Winning Numbers
0125
0441
0883
1250
1936
2275
2741
3016
3489
3905
7th Prize Winners – Rs 500
Winning Numbers
0031
0154
0297
0482
0679
0815
0972
1088
1247
1394
8th Prize Winners – Rs 200
Winning Numbers
0045
0178
0320
0561
0726
0948
1105
1266
1490
1634
9th Prize Winners – Rs 100
Winning Numbers
0007
0112
0248
0389
0521
0690
0843
0987
1170
1325
Officials advised winners to verify their ticket numbers carefully through the official Kerala Lottery department platforms and government gazette before beginning the claim process. Lottery authorities also reminded participants that damaged or altered tickets may not qualify for prize redemption. Major prize winners must complete identity verification and documentation procedures through authorised lottery offices or banks.
As per Kerala lottery regulations, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days from the draw date. Prize amounts above the prescribed threshold are subject to applicable tax deductions before disbursal. The Kerala lottery system continues to attract huge participation due to its long-standing credibility and history of producing life-changing winners across the state.