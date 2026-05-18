The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-54 results on May 18, 2026. The first prize of Rs 1 Crore was awarded to ticket number BT 522834. The second prize was Rs 30 Lakh for BR 458921, and the third prize was Rs 5 Lakh for BM 771204.

The Kerala State Lottery Department officially announced the Bhagyathara BT-54 lottery results on May 18, 2026, bringing excitement to thousands of ticket holders across the state. The weekly draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision. The Bhagyathara draw remains one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lotteries because of its government-regulated transparency and attractive prize structure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bhagyathara BT-54 Full Winners List

Prize Category Winning Number Prize Amount

1st Prize BT 522834 Rs 1 Crore

Consolation Prize Remaining all BT series Rs 5,000

2nd Prize BR 458921 Rs 30 Lakh

3rd Prize BM 771204 Rs 5 Lakh

4th Prize Winners – Rs 5,000

Winning Numbers

0284

1173

1840

2286

3159

3610

4024

4458

5033

5471

6035

6622

7019

7440

7861

8127

8534

9142

9560

9931

5th Prize Winners – Rs 2,000

Winning Numbers

0631

2478

4195

5880

7364

8852

6th Prize Winners – Rs 1,000

Winning Numbers

0125

0441

0883

1250

1936

2275

2741

3016

3489

3905

7th Prize Winners – Rs 500

Winning Numbers

0031

0154

0297

0482

0679

0815

0972

1088

1247

1394

8th Prize Winners – Rs 200

Winning Numbers

0045

0178

0320

0561

0726

0948

1105

1266

1490

1634

9th Prize Winners – Rs 100

Winning Numbers

0007

0112

0248

0389

0521

0690

0843

0987

1170

1325

Officials advised winners to verify their ticket numbers carefully through the official Kerala Lottery department platforms and government gazette before beginning the claim process. Lottery authorities also reminded participants that damaged or altered tickets may not qualify for prize redemption. Major prize winners must complete identity verification and documentation procedures through authorised lottery offices or banks.

As per Kerala lottery regulations, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days from the draw date. Prize amounts above the prescribed threshold are subject to applicable tax deductions before disbursal. The Kerala lottery system continues to attract huge participation due to its long-standing credibility and history of producing life-changing winners across the state.