The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-54 results for May 27, 2026. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 1 crore is DN 685902. Many other cash prizes were also awarded in the draw held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-54 lottery results for Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The much-awaited weekly draw took place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision, drawing massive attention from lottery participants across the state.

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The Dhanalekshmi lottery continues to remain one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lottery schemes due to its attractive prize pool and transparent draw system. Ticket holders eagerly waited for the declaration of the grand first prize worth Rs 1 crore along with several other cash rewards.

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

Winning Number: DN 685902

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

DO 685902

DP 685902

DR 685902

DS 685902

DT 685902

DU 685902

DV 685902

DW 685902

DX 685902

DY 685902

DZ 685902

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2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

DW 492117

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

DT 731884

4th Prize – Rs 5,000

0247, 1184, 2140, 2671, 3128, 3560, 4019, 4582, 5033, 5477, 6125, 6730, 7011, 7348, 8095, 8461, 8890, 9214

5th Prize – Rs 2,000

1168, 2084, 3312, 5099, 6721, 8445

6th Prize – Rs 1,000

0154, 0733, 1268, 1822, 2449, 2987, 3145, 3766, 4014, 4681, 5127, 5599, 6038, 6674, 7025, 7580, 8122, 8459, 9031, 9566

7th Prize – Rs 500

0198, 1055, 2149, 3267, 4390, 5481, 6599, 7610, 8722, 9841

8th Prize – Rs 200

0112, 1289, 2450, 3677, 4890, 5901, 6120, 7458, 8563, 9784

9th Prize – Rs 100

0031, 1177, 2219, 3388, 4405, 5520, 6612, 7789, 8894, 9900

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify their ticket numbers using official Kerala Lottery publications and government-authorised portals before initiating the claim process. Prize winners must submit the original winning ticket, identity proof, and other supporting documents within the stipulated claim period.

Officials have also cautioned participants against fake lottery result messages and unofficial websites circulating online after the draw announcement. Winners of prizes above Rs 10,000 are subject to tax deductions and other applicable charges as per Kerala lottery regulations.

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