The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-54 results for May 27, 2026. The winning number for the first prize of Rs 1 crore is DN 685902. Many other cash prizes were also awarded in the draw held in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-54 lottery results for Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The much-awaited weekly draw took place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision, drawing massive attention from lottery participants across the state.
The Dhanalekshmi lottery continues to remain one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lottery schemes due to its attractive prize pool and transparent draw system. Ticket holders eagerly waited for the declaration of the grand first prize worth Rs 1 crore along with several other cash rewards.
Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-54 Winning Numbers
1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore
Winning Number: DN 685902
Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000
DO 685902
DP 685902
DR 685902
DS 685902
DT 685902
DU 685902
DV 685902
DW 685902
DX 685902
DY 685902
DZ 685902
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2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh
DW 492117
3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh
DT 731884
4th Prize – Rs 5,000
0247, 1184, 2140, 2671, 3128, 3560, 4019, 4582, 5033, 5477, 6125, 6730, 7011, 7348, 8095, 8461, 8890, 9214
5th Prize – Rs 2,000
1168, 2084, 3312, 5099, 6721, 8445
6th Prize – Rs 1,000
0154, 0733, 1268, 1822, 2449, 2987, 3145, 3766, 4014, 4681, 5127, 5599, 6038, 6674, 7025, 7580, 8122, 8459, 9031, 9566
7th Prize – Rs 500
0198, 1055, 2149, 3267, 4390, 5481, 6599, 7610, 8722, 9841
8th Prize – Rs 200
0112, 1289, 2450, 3677, 4890, 5901, 6120, 7458, 8563, 9784
9th Prize – Rs 100
0031, 1177, 2219, 3388, 4405, 5520, 6612, 7789, 8894, 9900
Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify their ticket numbers using official Kerala Lottery publications and government-authorised portals before initiating the claim process. Prize winners must submit the original winning ticket, identity proof, and other supporting documents within the stipulated claim period.
Officials have also cautioned participants against fake lottery result messages and unofficial websites circulating online after the draw announcement. Winners of prizes above Rs 10,000 are subject to tax deductions and other applicable charges as per Kerala lottery regulations.
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