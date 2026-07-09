Tourists visiting Kodagu should note that Raja's Seat in Madikeri will remain closed from July 9 to 12 after a highway near the KSRTC bus stand collapsed due to heavy rain. The closure aims to ease traffic, ensure public safety and facilitate repair work.

Tourists planning a trip to Kodagu, popularly known as the 'Scotland of India' for its picturesque landscapes, may have to revise their plans. Following heavy rainfall that caused a section of the highway near the KSRTC bus stand in Madikeri to collapse, the district administration has temporarily closed the popular Raja's Seat viewpoint to visitors as a precautionary measure.

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Raja's Seat Closed From July 9 to July 12

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja Somashekar has issued an official order prohibiting tourists from visiting Raja's Seat from July 9 to July 12. The district has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the past few days, resulting in a portion of the road near the KSRTC bus stand caving in on July 7. The temporary closure has been imposed to facilitate repair work and ensure smooth traffic movement in the affected area.

Why Has Raja's Seat Been Closed?

Following the road collapse, all vehicles, including KSRTC and private buses, have been diverted via the road adjacent to Raja's Seat. As the alternative route is relatively narrow, the movement and parking of tourist vehicles have been causing severe traffic congestion.

According to the Deputy Commissioner's order, restricting tourist entry is essential to ensure public safety and prevent traffic disruptions, particularly because several schools are located along this stretch. The measure is also intended to ensure the safe movement of schoolchildren and emergency vehicles.

Advisory for Tourists

Visitors who have already planned a trip to Kodagu should note that Raja's Seat will remain closed until July 12. The restriction has been imposed ahead of the weekend, when tourist footfall is typically high, to minimise congestion and facilitate ongoing repair work.

The district administration will review the situation after the repair work progresses and decide whether the restrictions should be extended or lifted. Until then, tourists and the general public have been requested to cooperate with the authorities.