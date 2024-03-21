Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Kozhikode woman seeks help to release her son jailed in Saudi Arabia for 18 years

    Her son is allegedly accused in a murder case and requires approximately Rs 34 crore to release her son from jail. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Fathima, a 74-year-old woman from Kodampuzha, has been anxiously awaiting her son's release from prison for 18 long years. Her son is allegedly accused in a murder case. Fathima requires approximately Rs 34 crore to release her son from jail. 

    Abdul Rahim of Kodumpuzha reached Saudi Arabia 18 years ago to start a new life. However, his life changed within months. He was working as a driver at Saudi's national house and was taking care of their sick son. The main task was to take care of the child who was paralysed below the head. The child was given food and water through a special device attached to the neck. He was responsible for taking the child outside. The incident related to the case took place on December 24, 2006. Rahim took the child for an outside visit. While driving the car, Rahim's hand accidentally got hit by the device attached to the child's neck. The child became unconscious after the incident and later died.

    He was then sent to jail and was sentenced to death after the trial. After much intervention, the mother of the murdered child was ready to be forgiven and asked Rs 34 crore to grant pardon.

    The people in Kodampuzha formed a committee to collect money under the leadership of local people and collected Rs 1 crore so far. The mother stated that if the money is not paid, it will be difficult to release him.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 1:25 PM IST
