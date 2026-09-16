The accused grandson confessed to the police that he killed his grandmother because she refused to give him money to buy drugs. A heated argument over drug money led to the brutal murder.

Thiruvananthapuram: The accused grandson confessed that he slashed his grandmother's neck because she refused to give him money to buy drugs. According to the statement he gave to the police, a heated argument broke out when Mercy refused to fund his drug habit, which eventually led to the murder. Shibin was heavily addicted to alcohol and drugs, and he used to pick fights at home regularly.

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The victim, Mercy, a resident of Channankara in Thiruvananthapuram, was killed yesterday morning. The police arrested Shibin, who is Mercy's daughter's son, on the very same day.

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During the fight yesterday morning, Shibin started beating his grandmother. To save herself from the attack, Mercy grabbed a knife. However, Shibin snatched the knife from her hands and slashed her neck. Mercy collapsed inside the house with severe injuries. The police reached the spot and rushed her to the Chirayinkeezhu hospital, but she had already passed away. The accused Shibin was produced in court and remanded. The Chirayinkeezhu Circle Inspector stated that they will take the accused into police custody soon for further investigation and evidence collection.