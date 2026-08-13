A young man in Kochi has died after jumping into a river. The man, Antony Daniel from Kalamassery, went live on Instagram right before, saying he was ending his life due to depression.

A young man has died in Kochi's Manjummel after jumping into a river. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Antony Daniel, a resident of Kalamassery. He took his own life last night.

Just before he jumped, Antony went live on Instagram to explain his decision. His body was recovered this morning after a search operation by a scuba team.

In the Instagram live video, Antony said that a smear campaign against him in his hometown back in 2020 had pushed him into depression. He mentioned that he had been struggling with his mental health for the past seven years. He explained that he was in a state of mental breakdown and that's why he was taking this extreme step.