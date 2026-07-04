The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the Karunya KR-760 draw on Saturday, July 4, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram, with a top prize of Rs 1 Crore. Official results will be published on the department's website post-draw. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers only through official sources.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to conduct the Karunya KR-760 weekly lottery draw on Saturday, July 4, with thousands of participants eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. The draw will be held at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of state lottery officials.

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The Karunya KR-760 lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 Crore, followed by several other prize categories, giving ticket holders multiple opportunities to win. Once the draw concludes, the official winning numbers will be released by the Kerala State Lottery Department and published on its official website.

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers only through the official result published by the department. The provisional results announced immediately after the draw should be cross-checked with the official gazette notification before initiating any prize claim.

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To claim a prize, winners must present the original lottery ticket in good condition along with valid identity proof and other required documents. Prize claims must be submitted within the stipulated time prescribed by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Applicable tax deductions will be made as per government rules before the prize amount is disbursed.

The Kerala State Lottery is one of India's oldest government-run lottery programmes and conducts several weekly draws, including Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus and Nirmal. The lottery remains popular for its transparent draw process and structured prize distribution while generating revenue for various welfare initiatives in the state.

Lottery enthusiasts are advised to avoid relying on unofficial websites or social media posts for the results. Instead, they should wait for the official announcement after the draw and verify their ticket numbers through the Kerala State Lottery Department's authorised platforms.

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