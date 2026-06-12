The Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-56 results were officially announced on June 12, 2026. This popular weekly draw, conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, offers substantial cash rewards.

The much-awaited KeralaLottery Suvarna Keralam SK-56 results have been officially announced today, June 12, 2026, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the weekly draw is one of the most popular lottery events in Kerala and offers substantial cash rewards to lucky ticket holders.

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The Suvarna Keralam lottery draw features a top prize of Rs 1 crore, followed by a Rs 30 lakh second prize and a Rs 5 lakh third prize, making it one of the most attractive weekly lottery schemes in the state. Apart from the major prizes, winners also stand a chance to receive rewards across multiple lower-tier categories, including consolation prizes and cash awards ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 100.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, which has been operating government-regulated lotteries since 1967. The department is widely recognized for its transparent draw process and structured prize distribution system. The official results are first announced at the draw venue and later published through authorized government channels for verification.

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Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

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Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

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2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

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3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

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4th Prize – Rs 5000

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5th Prize – Rs 2000

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6th Prize – Rs 1000

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7th Prize – Rs 500

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8th Prize – Rs 200

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9th Prize – Rs 100

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Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the officially released winning list before initiating the prize claim process. While smaller prize amounts can generally be claimed through authorized lottery retailers, winners of larger prizes must submit the original ticket along with valid identification documents at designated lottery offices or authorized bank branches.

The Suvarna Keralam series continues to attract significant public interest due to its sizeable prize pool and government-backed credibility. Every weekly draw sees thousands of hopeful participants checking their tickets in anticipation of life-changing rewards. With the SK-56 results now declared, attention is likely to shift to the next Kerala State Lottery draw, where participants will once again try their luck for another chance to win big.

Participants should verify all winning numbers using official Kerala Lottery publications before claiming any prize amount.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-627 Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details