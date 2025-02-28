Venjaramoodu murders: Emotional scenes unfold after accused Afan's father Abdul Rahim returns home

Rahim, the father of Venjaramoodu murder accused Afan, arrived in Kerala after seven years, devastated by the shocking news of his family's brutal killings.

Thiruvananthapuram: Five days after the shocking Venjaramoodu murders, Abdul Rahim, the father of the accused, 23-year-old Afan, arrived in Kerala on Friday (Feb 28). From the airport, he went directly to the hospital, where his wife, Shemeena, was undergoing treatment for severe injuries inflicted by their son.

Raheem landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Saudi Arabia. After arriving, he visited his wife Shemeena, who is undergoing treatment. Unaware of Afsan’s death, Shemi’s first question to her husband was about their youngest son. Swallowing his grief, Rahim assured her that he had seen Afsan, explained that he had gone for an exam, and promised to bring him back later.

Rahim stayed at the hospital for nearly an hour. However, Shemi did not reveal that their son had attacked her. Instead, she claimed she had fallen from the bed and injured her head.

He then visited the burial site at Thazhe Pangode, where his youngest son, mother, brother, and sister-in-law were laid to rest. The atmosphere at the cemetery was filled with grief. Overwhelmed by the painful reality of returning home after years only to lose his loved ones, Raheem broke down in tears.

For the past seven years, Rahim had been unable to return home due to legal issues following the collapse of his business in Saudi Arabia, which left him in debt. As he struggled to repay his dues, he was suddenly confronted with the devastating news from home.

The shocking revelation that his eldest son had brutally murdered their family members one by one left Rahim in disbelief. While working at his shop in Dammam, he received a call from his nephew in India, informing him about the tragic deaths of his brother, Abdul Latheef, and Latheef’s wife, Shahida.

The police have assessed that the behavior of the accused, Afan, is unusual. He will be questioned in the presence of mental health experts, and his psychological condition will be evaluated.

