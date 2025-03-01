Kerala: Class 10 student dies from severe head injury after violent clash in Kozhikode's Thamarassery

A Class 10 student in Kozhikode died from head injuries sustained in a clash between two schools. Police have filed murder charges and are investigating an Instagram group chat where students bragged about the attack.

Kerala: Class 10 student dies from severe head injury after violent clash in Kozhikode's Thamarassery dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

Kozhikode: A Class 10 student, who suffered serious head injury in Kozhikode's Thamarassery, has passed away. Muhammed Shahabas, a student at Vattoli MJ Higher Secondary School, passed away at around 12:30 am while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College.

The violence, which led to Shahabas's death, stemmed from a clash between students from Elattil Vattoli MJ Higher Secondary School and Thamarassery Higher Secondary School. The conflict began on Sunday, reportedly due to a dispute over a farewell program organized for Class 10 students at a local tuition center. Tensions escalated when students from both schools clashed again on Thursday, continuing the feud.

In connection with the incident, the police have taken five students into custody. They were later presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and released with their parents. Authorities have filed murder charges against the accused. According to the police, Shahabas was attacked with nunchucks, resulting in his fatal injury.

Disturbing evidence has surfaced in the form of an Instagram group chat where students involved in the attack bragged about the assault. Voice messages within the group revealed that they had planned the attack and even stated that Shahabas "no longer has his eye." One student suggested that the police would not file a case if someone died in a group fight.

Speaking to Asianet News, Shahabas’s mother, KP Ramseena, has expressed her grief and anger over the incident, revealing that her son was attacked with weapons and that some adults were also involved. She shared that the boy responsible for the attack later sent an apologetic message to Shahabas, but Ramseena emphasized that no other mother should have to endure such a loss. She called for strict action against those responsible for her son’s death.

Police are continuing their investigation, and more details are expected to emerge as they work to uncover the full scope of the incident.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Venjaramoodu murders: Emotional scenes unfold after accused Afan's father Abdul Rahim returns home anr

Venjaramoodu murders: Emotional scenes unfold after accused Afan's father Abdul Rahim returns home

Kerala records high UV index, experts urge public to take precautions against skin and eye issues dmn

Kerala records high UV index, experts urge public to take precautions against skin and eye issues

Kerala: HC grants police protection to interfaith couple who fled from Jharkhand amid family threats anr

Kerala: HC grants police protection to interfaith couple who fled from Jharkhand amid family threats

Venjaramoodu Murders: Kerala police record accused Afan's arrest as his health improves after consuming poison anr

Venjaramoodu Murders: Cops record Afan's arrest after poison consumption recovery

Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan admits to killing grandmother, pawned her gold chain for Rs 74,000; Details anr

Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan admits to killing grandmother, pawned her gold chain for Rs 74,000; Details

Recent Stories

Pune bus rape case: Cops say suspect attempted suicide three times while on run, but rope broke each time dmn

Pune bus rape case: Cops say suspect attempted suicide three times while on run, but rope broke each time

Mid-air HORROR! Couple trapped next to dead body for hours on Qatar Airways flight: 'Really shocking' ddr

Mid-air HORROR! Couple trapped next to dead body for hours on Qatar Airways flight: 'Really shocking'

UP Govt begins intensive 15-day cleanliness drive at Mahakumbh Mela grounds

UP Govt begins intensive 15-day cleanliness drive at Mahakumbh Mela grounds

PHOTOS Sreeleela's fancy blouse designs from for Holi party RBA

PHOTOS: Sreeleela's fancy blouse designs from for Holi party

Mahindra to Coal India: Top 10 bullish stock picks for high returns NTI

Mahindra to Coal India: Top 10 bullish stock picks for high returns

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon