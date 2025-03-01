Kerala: Class 10 student dies from severe head injury after violent clash in Kozhikode's Thamarassery

A Class 10 student in Kozhikode died from head injuries sustained in a clash between two schools. Police have filed murder charges and are investigating an Instagram group chat where students bragged about the attack.

Kozhikode: A Class 10 student, who suffered serious head injury in Kozhikode's Thamarassery, has passed away. Muhammed Shahabas, a student at Vattoli MJ Higher Secondary School, passed away at around 12:30 am while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College.

The violence, which led to Shahabas's death, stemmed from a clash between students from Elattil Vattoli MJ Higher Secondary School and Thamarassery Higher Secondary School. The conflict began on Sunday, reportedly due to a dispute over a farewell program organized for Class 10 students at a local tuition center. Tensions escalated when students from both schools clashed again on Thursday, continuing the feud.

In connection with the incident, the police have taken five students into custody. They were later presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and released with their parents. Authorities have filed murder charges against the accused. According to the police, Shahabas was attacked with nunchucks, resulting in his fatal injury.

Disturbing evidence has surfaced in the form of an Instagram group chat where students involved in the attack bragged about the assault. Voice messages within the group revealed that they had planned the attack and even stated that Shahabas "no longer has his eye." One student suggested that the police would not file a case if someone died in a group fight.

Speaking to Asianet News, Shahabas’s mother, KP Ramseena, has expressed her grief and anger over the incident, revealing that her son was attacked with weapons and that some adults were also involved. She shared that the boy responsible for the attack later sent an apologetic message to Shahabas, but Ramseena emphasized that no other mother should have to endure such a loss. She called for strict action against those responsible for her son’s death.

Police are continuing their investigation, and more details are expected to emerge as they work to uncover the full scope of the incident.

