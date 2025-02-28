Kerala: HC grants police protection to interfaith couple who fled from Jharkhand amid family threats

The Kerala High Court has granted police protection to an interfaith couple from Jharkhand who fled to Kerala and got married. The couple sought legal intervention due to threats and interference from the woman's family.

Alappuzha: The High Court of Kerala on Thursday granted police protection to an interfaith couple from Jharkhand who fled to Kerala and got married.

Advocate Akhil Raj B said that the petitioners, one belonging to the Hindu community and one to the Muslim community had approached the Court to seek police protection from the unwanted interference by the family member of the first petitioner.

Speaking to ANI, the advocate said "The petitioners had approached us seeking Police protection because there was unwanted interference in their personal life by the family member of the first petitioner. The first petitioner belongs to the Hindu community and the second petitioner is from the Muslim community."

The advocate said that the couple had been staying in Jharkhand and had been facing threats of honor killing and had moved to Kerala due to situations where they could not live in Jharkhand anymore.

Further, he said that the couple got married in Kerala on February 11.

The interim order granted by the Kerala High Court stated that the petitioners could not be taken back to Jharkhand until a proper and full hearing was conducted. The case for the same has been posted for next month.

"Today, the Kerala High Court granted an interim order stating that petitioners can't be taken back to Jharkhand until a proper and full hearing has been done in this. The case is posted for next month. Kerala High Court has also stated that petitioner's personal life shall not be interfered into by anyone, neither the Jharkhand Police nor petitioner's family," the advocate said.

Petitioners Asha Verma and Mohammad Ghalib, who belong to different religions, are natives of Ramgarh district, Jharkhand. The couple had been in a relationship for ten years but, facing threats from their families, they relocated to Kerala on February 9, 2025.

On February 11, they got married under Islamic rites in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha district. However, their families continue to pose a threat to them. Asha Verma has stated in her petition that she is being pressured by her family to falsely claim that she was abducted and has expressed fear for their lives.

