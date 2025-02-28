Venjaramoodu Murders: Cops record Afan's arrest after poison consumption recovery

Kerala Police have recorded the arrest of Afan, the prime accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, as his health condition has improved. 

Venjaramoodu Murders: Kerala police record accused Afan's arrest as his health improves after consuming poison
Feb 28, 2025

Thiruvananthapuram: Affan, the 23-year-old accused of killing five of his family members attempted suicide by consuming poison was admitted to a hospital on Monday. According to the Police, his condition has improved, and they interrogated him and recorded his arrest. As the accused was still admitted to the hospital; the magistrate reached the hospital and granted Police his remand.



A member of the family, Abdul Raheem Hassan Kunju, who was in Saudi Arabia, also reached Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The accused had allegedly murdered five people, including his 14-year-old brother, grandmother, uncle, aunt and girlfriend in Venjaramoodu on February 24. His mother has been admitted to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and is in critical condition. Following the murders, the accused surrendered in Venjarammoodu police station. He admitted to killing six people.

Sudarsan K S, District Police Chief, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, said, " The family was having financial crisis, he had borrowed Rs 40,000 from financial institution...the accused had given a statement that the family was planning to die by suicide but it is not confirmed (if his statement is right or not). Accused is alright now but doctor said that it will take 2-3 days for him to get discharged...mother is also recovering; she can speak but she is unable to recollect what happened. The financial crisis was one of the reasons why he committed this crime...his blood samples have been sent for medical test...accused will be arrested and he will be remanded and he will be taken into Police custody for further investigation."

The accused told police that he hunted down his family members and lover in three separate houses. According to the Kerala Police, the accused also revealed that he had taken poison and was rushed to the hospital. Further investigation is underway.



