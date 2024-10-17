Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu's funeral to be held in Pathanamthitta today

    The funeral of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu will take place on Thursday at his residence in Malayalappuzha, Pathanamthitta. His body was transported to Pathanamthitta by Wednesday noon, accompanied by Kannur district collector Arun K. Vijayan and CPM’s Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan.

    Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu funeral to be held in Pathanamthitta today anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 9:07 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The funeral of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu will be held on Thursday at his residence in Malayalappuzha, Pathanamthitta. His body, currently at a private hospital, will be taken to the district collectorate by 9 am for the public to pay their respects. Following this, it will be transported to his home for the final rites. The funeral is scheduled for 3 pm, with Revenue Minister K Rajan expected to attend.

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Naveen was found hanging in his official quarters in Kannur on Monday (Oct 14) morning. Reports suggest that he took his own life after facing humiliation and corruption allegations from Kannur District Panchayat president P.P. Divya during his farewell meeting on Monday. His body was taken to Pathanamthitta by Wednesday noon, accompanied by Kannur district collector Arun K. Vijayan and CPM’s Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan.

    On Tuesday, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests throughout the state, calling for action against P.P. Divya and demanding her resignation. Demonstrators marched toward her residence in Kannur but were halted by police barricades. Several members of the Youth Congress were detained during the protests. Following the incident, a hartal was observed on Wednesday in the Malayalappuzha panchayat.

    On Wednesday, revenue officials across Kerala went on strike, refusing to perform their duties in protest. Many officials also staged demonstrations at the Pathanamthitta district collectorate.

    Naveen's brother, Praveen Babu, filed a complaint with the Kannur City Police, urging a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the ADM's death. He has requested that a case be registered against P.P. Divya and fuel station owner Prashanthan TV.

    An investigation into the death of ADM Naveen Babu is underway. The police will take a statement from P.P. Divya who had raised corruption allegations against Naveen. The Kannur police will travel to Pathanamthitta for the investigation.

    Kerala: Protests mount in Kannur over death of ADM Naveen Babu; BJP hartal in Corporation limits today

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Palakkad by-election: Will Congress leader P Sarin contest on CPI(M) ticket? anr

    Palakkad by-election: Will Congress leader P Sarin contest on CPI(M) ticket?

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts anr

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    "Wasn't aware of media presence...": Actor Baiju issues public apology for road accident in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

    "Wasn't aware of media presence...": Actor Baiju issues public apology for road accident in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: KPCC labels P Sarin's criticism of Palakkad candidate selection as breach of discipline dmn

    Kerala: KPCC labels P Sarin's criticism of Palakkad candidate selection as breach of discipline

    Recent Stories

    Gold Price Today October 17 Check 24 Carat Rate Delhi Mumbai Rajasthan Gujarat MP UP

    Gold Surpasses Rs. 78,000: Check today's rates in India

    Chennai reels under heavy rain, orange alert issued for seven Tamil Nadu districts AJR

    Chennai reels under heavy rain, orange alert issued for seven Tamil Nadu districts

    Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiance Maya Henry? Know here

    Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiancé Maya Henry? Know here

    Looking to buy GOLD in Bengaluru Check out latest prices of 22k 24k gold here on October 17 2024 vkp

    Looking to buy GOLD in Bengaluru? Check out latest prices of 22k, 24k gold here on October 17, 2024

    Gurugram Man arrested for strangling 15-year-old boy over suspected affair with wife AJR

    Gurugram: Man arrested for strangling 15-year-old boy over suspected affair with wife

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon