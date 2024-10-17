Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu's funeral to be held in Pathanamthitta today

The funeral of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu will take place on Thursday at his residence in Malayalappuzha, Pathanamthitta. His body was transported to Pathanamthitta by Wednesday noon, accompanied by Kannur district collector Arun K. Vijayan and CPM’s Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan.

Pathanamthitta: The funeral of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu will be held on Thursday at his residence in Malayalappuzha, Pathanamthitta. His body, currently at a private hospital, will be taken to the district collectorate by 9 am for the public to pay their respects. Following this, it will be transported to his home for the final rites. The funeral is scheduled for 3 pm, with Revenue Minister K Rajan expected to attend.

Naveen was found hanging in his official quarters in Kannur on Monday (Oct 14) morning. Reports suggest that he took his own life after facing humiliation and corruption allegations from Kannur District Panchayat president P.P. Divya during his farewell meeting on Monday. His body was taken to Pathanamthitta by Wednesday noon, accompanied by Kannur district collector Arun K. Vijayan and CPM’s Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan.

On Tuesday, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests throughout the state, calling for action against P.P. Divya and demanding her resignation. Demonstrators marched toward her residence in Kannur but were halted by police barricades. Several members of the Youth Congress were detained during the protests. Following the incident, a hartal was observed on Wednesday in the Malayalappuzha panchayat.

On Wednesday, revenue officials across Kerala went on strike, refusing to perform their duties in protest. Many officials also staged demonstrations at the Pathanamthitta district collectorate.

Naveen's brother, Praveen Babu, filed a complaint with the Kannur City Police, urging a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the ADM's death. He has requested that a case be registered against P.P. Divya and fuel station owner Prashanthan TV.

An investigation into the death of ADM Naveen Babu is underway. The police will take a statement from P.P. Divya who had raised corruption allegations against Naveen. The Kannur police will travel to Pathanamthitta for the investigation.

