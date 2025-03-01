Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on Cryptocurrency scam news—Here's what she said

Tamannaah Bhatia: News surfaced that actresses Tamannaah and Kajal Aggarwal would be questioned in a cryptocurrency scam in Puducherry. Tamannaah responded, stating she had no involvement and that the accusations are false.

Tamannaah Bhatia's name surfaced in a massive ₹2.40 crore cryptocurrency fraud in Puducherry. However, the actress has now broken her silence and clarified her stance on the controversy.

Tamannaah Bhatia addressed the rumors, stating she is aware of reports linking her to the cryptocurrency scam. She clarified that she has no involvement and urged people not to believe false claims.

Ashokan (70), a retired employee from Puducherry's Lawspet, lost ₹98 lakhs in a cryptocurrency scam. He was deceived by fraudsters promising high returns, exposing a growing financial fraud crisis.

