Kerala records high UV index, experts urge public to take precautions against skin and eye issues

Kerala is experiencing a high UV index, posing health risks. Experts advise precautions like protective clothing and avoiding peak sun exposure, especially for outdoor workers and vulnerable individuals.

Deepu Mohan
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has experienced a high ultraviolet (UV) index in the past 24 hours, raising concerns about the potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to UV rays. Experts have cautioned the public to take safety precautions, as excessive UV exposure can lead to sunburn, skin diseases, eye problems, and other health issues.

Also Read: Kerala: HC grants police protection to interfaith couple who fled from Jharkhand amid family threats

The highest UV levels are typically recorded between 10 am and 3 pm. During this time, it is advisable to avoid prolonged direct sunlight whenever possible. Special care should be taken by individuals engaged in outdoor activities, such as fishermen involved in sea and inland fishing, those working in water transport, bike riders, tourists, as well as people with skin or eye diseases, cancer patients, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

When venturing outdoors, experts recommend wearing protective gear such as hats, umbrellas, and sunglasses. It is also important to wear cotton clothing that covers the body and to seek shade during breaks from outdoor activities.

The UV index tends to be higher in mountainous regions (due to higher altitudes) and tropical areas. Even on clear, cloudless days, the UV index can be elevated. Additionally, water bodies and sand can reflect UV rays, intensifying exposure.

Also Read: Venjaramoodu Murders: Cops record Afan's arrest after poison consumption recovery

