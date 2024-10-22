Kerala: Kannur Collector denies inviting PP Divya to ADM Naveen Babu's farewell event

Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan clarified that he did not invite former district panchayat president PP Divya to the October 14 farewell event for ADM Naveen Babu. Vijayan also expressed uncertainty about Divya’s claims in her anticipatory bail plea.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Kannur: Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan said on Tuesday (Oct 22) that he did not extend an invitation to former District Panchayat President P. P. Divya for the farewell event of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, held on October 14. The Collector expressed uncertainty about Divya's claims made in her anticipatory bail application. The police took the Collector's statement concerning Naveen Babu's death on Monday evening at his official residence.

Kerala: NOC issued by Kannur ADM Naveen Babu for petrol pump deemed legal, says report

Arun K Vijayan stated that he was previously unaware of the allegations against Naveen Babu and emphasized that he had a good relationship with him. The Collector also mentioned that Divya had called him prior to the meeting, and the call records have been submitted to the investigation team. 

Geetha A., the Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue overseeing the departmental investigation into the former Kannur ADM's death, collected the District Collector's statement at his office on Saturday. She has determined that the ADM adhered to all regulations in the petrol pump case. Her findings indicate that the ADM's actions in issuing the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the petrol pump were legally compliant. The report is expected to be submitted to the Revenue Department on Tuesday or Wednesday. 

Additionally, Vijayan provided a report to the state government detailing the circumstances surrounding Naveen Babu's death, but the Collector refrained from disclosing further information about the report's findings.

Kerala: Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya charged with abetment in ADM Naveen Babu's death

