The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Sthree Sakthi SS-471 lottery, drawn at 3 PM. Prizes range from Rs 1 crore to Rs 50.

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-471 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-471 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-471 on June 10:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SO 178246

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SN 178246

SP 178246

SR 178246

SS 178246

ST 178246

SU 178246

SV 178246

SW 178246

SX 178246

SY 178246

SZ 178246

2nd Prize: Rs 40 lakh

SP 750773

3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

SS 879657

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) SN 478655

2) SO 232027

3) SP 113044

4) SR 206718

5) SS 354423

6) ST 800661

7) SU 753727

8) SV 259912

9) SW 392414

10) SX 514703

11) SY 372531

12) SZ 394854

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0408 0420 0935 2728 3027 3104 3579 3902 4611 5296 6022 6950 7273 7727 8121 8125 8484 9211

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0256 0284 0334 0426 0779 1537 2238 2398 2494 2608 2622 2799 2854 2893 2949 3364 3433 4165 4179 5594 5626 5846 5989 6090 6477 6563 6736 6751 6845 7929 7979 8162 8905 9187 9214 9225

7th Prize: Rs 500

0291 0611 0881 1099 1608 1616 1737 1951 2216 2422 2454 2471 2644 2714 3111 3158 3197 3255 3306 3344 3358 3518 3586 3691 3737 3809 4396 4397 4591 4616 4841 4901 4920 4922 5082 5120 5166 5169 5195 5305 5518 5526 5591 5592 5601 5779 5781 5783 5834 5871 5907 6021 6179 6216 6404 6524 6618 6704 6723 6874 6966 6984 7037 7267 7305 7306 7560 7664 7704 7786 7794 7934 7992 8020 8065 8224 8370 8428 8753 8915 9033 9097 9112 9210 9215 9244 9272 9360 9373 9430 9438 9611 9624 9658 9799 9854

8th Prize: Rs100

3860 3913 2676 3675 1581 7427 5658 6689 6615 5336 0716 8021 2400 9277 0003 7001 8842 1709 7538 5538 2352 5158 5118 1701 2365 7925 7873 5516 8602 0365 7872 7254 9134 9841 6080 7252 6807 7922 0529 3694 5612 4118 0024 6824 0310 2921 6514 2433 6331 9820 1557 1002 0942 2511...

9th Prize: Rs 50

Results awaited

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.