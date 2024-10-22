Kerala: NOC issued by Kannur ADM Naveen Babu for petrol pump deemed legal, says report

The Land Revenue Joint Commissioner's investigation has concluded that ADM Naveen Babu’s issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump in Chengalai, Kannur, was legally valid. The report found no evidence of intentional delay or bribery in handling the file.

Kannur: The investigation conducted by the Land Revenue Joint Commissioner has found that ADM Naveen Babu's issuance of an NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the petrol pump in Chengalai, Kannur, was legally sound. The report indicates there is no evidence of intentional delay or bribery involved in processing the file. The inquiry report is expected to be submitted to the government either today or tomorrow.

Additionally, the Kannur Collector has stated that former panchayat president PP Divya was not invited by him to ADM's farewell function. Statements have been recorded from Prashanth, who made the bribery allegation, but Divya has not been willing to give a statement before the Revenue Department team.

It has been one week since the tragic death of Naveen Babu, the former ADM (Assistant District Magistrate) of Kannur. The news of his death became public last Tuesday morning. Despite being named as a suspect in the case for allegedly abetting his suicide, former district panchayat president P.P. Divya has not yet been questioned by the police. With the hearing on her anticipatory bail postponed to Thursday, no action is expected until then.

Naveen Babu's tragic death is believed to have occurred shortly after he sent his wife’s and daughter’s mobile numbers to two colleagues via WhatsApp at 4:58 am on October 15. However, the officials did not notice the message until much later, by which time news of his death had already surfaced. According to the postmortem report, his death occurred between 4:30 am and 5:30 am, around the same time he sent the phone numbers of his wife and daughter.

The police have confirmed that no suicide note has been found, and although his phone is in police custody, it is unclear if any significant evidence has been uncovered.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on Tuesday morning. Reports indicate that he may have died by suicide after facing public humiliation and corruption allegations from the then Kannur District Panchayat President, P P Divya, during his farewell event on Monday. Divya had accused him of intentionally delaying the issuance of a NoC for Prashanthan, an entrepreneur looking to start a petrol pump in Chengalayi, Kannur.

