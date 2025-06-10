Following an explosion and fire aboard MV Wan Hai 503 off Kerala, China expressed gratitude to Indian authorities for their swift rescue efforts. Four crew members are missing and five injured.

Azhikkal (Kerala) [India], June 10 (ANI): Following an onboard explosion and fire aboard MV Wan Hai 503 off the coast of Kerala, China, expressed gratitude to Indian authorities for their swift and professional rescue efforts.



Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Indian, Yu Jing, in a post on X said, "On June 9, MV Wan Hai 503 encountered an onboard explosion and fire 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal, Kerala. Of the total 22 crew members on board, 14 are Chinese, including 6 from Taiwan. Our gratitude goes to the Indian Navy @indiannavy and the Mumbai Coast Guard for their prompt and professional rescue. We wish further search operations successful and the injured crew members a speedy recovery."



Scroll to load tweet…

Vessel route and casualties

The Chinese Embassy's statement came after an explosion under deck was reported aboard MV Wan Hai 503 while it was en route from Colombo to Nhava Sheva. Four crew members were reported missing and five injured in the incident. Indian Coast Guard ships have since been deployed for firefighting and rescue operations.



The vessel was carrying containerised cargo and had a total of 22 crew members onboard. CGDO on task diverted for assessment.

Indian Coast Guard units were immediately diverted for assessment and assistance. ICGS Rajdoot off New Mangalore, ICGS Arnvesh off Kochi, and ICGS Sachet off Agatti have been diverted for assistance.



In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said an ICG aircraft assessed the scene and dropped an air-droppable.



"Quick response by India Coast Guard after explosion on Singapore-flagged MV WAN HAI 503, 130 NM NW of Kerala coast. ICG aircraft assessed the scene & dropped air-droppable. 04 ICG ships diverted for rescue."

Current status of the vessel

Fires and explosions have been reported from mid-ships to the container bay ahead of the accommodation block. The forward-bay fire is under control, but thick smoke continues to be observed. The vessel is listing approximately 10-15 degrees to port, and additional containers have been reported overboard.



Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Sachet are conducting fire-fighting operations and boundary cooling, while ICG ship Samarth is being deployed from Kochi. Further updates will follow, the Coast Guard added. (ANI)





