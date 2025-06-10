The burning Singaporean cargo ship carries 2240 tons of fuel, with the fire spreading dangerously close.

Thiruvananthapuram: The fire aboard the Singaporean cargo ship, carrying 2,240 tons of fuel and 1,754 containers, is sparking serious concerns as the fire intensifies and spreads. A significant risk looms large over the southern Kerala coast, as a portion of these containers, some holding highly hazardous materials, are now predicted to drift ashore to north Kerala.

Hazardous cargo and drifting concerns

Of the 1,754 containers on board, 671 are on the ship's deck, and 157 of them are identified as extremely hazardous materials according to the cargo manifest. The ship's dangerous contents include flammable solids and liquids, approximately 21,600 kg of resin solution, and 20,000 kg of environmentally hazardous materials, including nitrocellulose used for ammunition. Various acids, alcohol mixtures, naphthalene, and disinfectants are also present. Further exacerbating the danger, the vessel carries 2,000 tons of fuel oil and 240 tons of diesel oil.

Drift path and environmental impact

Initial assessments by the National Institute of Oceanography suggested a slow drift, with some containers potentially reaching the coast between Kochi and Kozhikode. However, revised calculations based on current wind speed and direction indicate a more perilous scenario: the containers are now likely to reach the southern Kerala coast. The strengthening southwest wind in the coming days is expected to further influence this drift. Additionally, an oil slick from the ship is projected to travel parallel to the Kerala coastline, posing a significant environmental threat. Given the presence of highly flammable and toxic materials, extreme caution is paramount for coastal communities and authorities.

Drifting containers

As the ship has now tilted, more containers have fallen into the sea. Azheekal Port Officer Captain Arun Kumar warns that if these containers are not recovered, they could drift towards the shores of Thrissur and Ernakulam districts due to the prevailing southeast current. Efforts to retrieve the containers have so far been hampered by unfavorable wind conditions.

Highly volatile cargo

The vessel, which caught fire around 9 AM yesterday, is still ablaze, making rescue operations incredibly difficult. There are reports of 157 types of extremely hazardous chemicals on board, and a critical concern is that 40 containers hold highly flammable materials. Multiple explosions on the ship's deck have further diminished hopes of recovering the vessel. Coast Guard vessels are unable to approach the burning ship closely, and there's a serious risk of accidents if drifting containers collide with the propellers of rescue boats. Consequently, all rescue efforts are proceeding with extreme caution.