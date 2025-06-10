A 21-year-old former student opened fire at a high school in Graz, Austria, killing nine people before dying by suicide. Authorities say he used two legally owned firearms. Austria has declared national mourning.

A 21-year-old former student of a secondary school in Graz, Austria, has been identified as the gunman behind a deadly shooting on Tuesday that left nine people dead before he took his own life, officials confirmed. The devastating shooting took place at the secondary school in Austria’s second-largest city, Graz.

Authorities identified the attacker as the 21-year-old former student of the school who did not complete his education there.

The incident took place around 10:00 a.m. local time at Dreierschützengasse High School, a well-known secondary institution in the city. According to Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, six female and three male victims were killed before the suspect reportedly died by suicide inside a school bathroom.

Former student with legal firearms

At a press conference in Graz, officials confirmed that the attacker was not previously known to law enforcement and had no criminal record. However, he legally owned the two firearms used in the attack and held a valid firearm licence.

“This is a national tragedy,” said Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, announcing three days of national mourning in honour of the victims. Flags across the country will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Police response and investigation

Police were able to secure the scene within 17 minutes of the first emergency call, a spokesperson confirmed. The rapid response likely prevented further casualties, although the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Authorities have so far ruled out prior warning signs or police interaction with the shooter. Investigators are now examining his background, mental health, and digital records to understand what led to the tragedy.

“The shooter was a former student who didn’t graduate,” said Karner, urging the public to refrain from speculation until a full investigation is complete.

Graz schools observe moment of silence

The school and surrounding community have been left in deep shock. Emergency counselling services have been made available to survivors, staff, and families affected by the attack.

The Austrian government has promised a full inquiry into how the suspect obtained weapons and why no red flags were raised.

As flowers and candles began to appear outside the school, messages of support and sorrow poured in from across Europe. Schools across Graz observed a moment of silence, and church bells rang in remembrance of the victims.

Deadliest school shootings in Austria's history

The Federal Criminal Police Office has taken over the case. Authorities are also examining whether any online activity or written material suggests premeditation. The government is expected to review Austria’s firearm licensing procedures following the attack.

This is one of the deadliest school shootings in Austria’s history, and officials say it may lead to changes in how gun ownership among young adults is regulated in the future.