Kerala: Kadambur Higher Secondary school teacher acquitted in false POCSO case in Kannur

Kannur: The teacher who was suspended following a false POCSO complaint at Kannur Kadampur Higher Secondary School has finally received justice. The Division Bench of the High Court has issued an order for the reinstatement of teacher PG Sudhi. The police investigation concluded that the allegations of sexual harassment against the teacher were fabricated, leading to the registration of a case against the individuals who conspired to file the false complaint.

PG Sudhi, who endured one year and two months of suspension and was falsely accused in a POCSO case, stated that despite being exonerated, many still harbor doubts about his innocence. Sudhi emphasizes that society remains unaware of the truth behind the accusations. He recounts the complaints filed against him, alleging that students behaved like drug addicts, entered changing rooms surreptitiously, uttered obscenities, and stared at others.

The action against the teacher is based on a POCSO complaint lodged by a parent of a student of the school in October 2022. Initially, the police did not register a case as the complaint was found to be baseless. Later the parent approached the High Court. Following the court order, the police investigated again. However, after an investigation, Edakkad police found that it was a false complaint. The division bench of the High Court also ordered Sudhi to be reinstated.

It was found that the management and some teachers had animosity towards Sudhi behind the complaint. Sudhi provided a statement as evidence in the vigilance case against the school. Subsequently, the police filed a voluntary case against the parent, headmaster Sudhakaran, teacher Saji, and PTA president Ranjith for filing a false complaint. Although the government ordered the suspension of Sudhi to be revoked following his exoneration, the school management challenged this decision in court. However, Sudhi found relief after a difficult period when the High Court dismissed the demand of the school management.



