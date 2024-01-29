Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Kadambur Higher Secondary school teacher acquitted in false POCSO case in Kannur

    The police investigation concluded that the allegations of sexual harassment against the teacher were fabricated, leading to the registration of a case against the individuals who conspired to file the false complaint.

    Kerala: Kadambur Higher Secondary school teacher acquitted in false POCSO case in Kannur rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Kannur: The teacher who was suspended following a false POCSO complaint at Kannur Kadampur Higher Secondary School has finally received justice. The Division Bench of the High Court has issued an order for the reinstatement of teacher PG Sudhi. The police investigation concluded that the allegations of sexual harassment against the teacher were fabricated, leading to the registration of a case against the individuals who conspired to file the false complaint.

    PG Sudhi, who endured one year and two months of suspension and was falsely accused in a POCSO case, stated that despite being exonerated, many still harbor doubts about his innocence. Sudhi emphasizes that society remains unaware of the truth behind the accusations. He recounts the complaints filed against him, alleging that students behaved like drug addicts, entered changing rooms surreptitiously, uttered obscenities, and stared at others.

    The action against the teacher is based on a POCSO complaint lodged by a parent of a student of the school in October 2022. Initially, the police did not register a case as the complaint was found to be baseless. Later the parent approached the High Court. Following the court order, the police investigated again. However, after an investigation, Edakkad police found that it was a false complaint. The division bench of the High Court also ordered Sudhi to be reinstated.

    It was found that the management and some teachers had animosity towards Sudhi behind the complaint. Sudhi provided a statement as evidence in the vigilance case against the school. Subsequently, the police filed a voluntary case against the parent, headmaster Sudhakaran, teacher Saji, and PTA president Ranjith for filing a false complaint. Although the government ordered the suspension of Sudhi to be revoked following his exoneration, the school management challenged this decision in court. However, Sudhi found relief after a difficult period when the High Court dismissed the demand of the school management.


     

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Revenue department files case against Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on land encroachment RKN

    Kerala: Revenue department files case against Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on land encroachment

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-754 January 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-754 January 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Muslim League to protest against air ticket price hike for Hajj rkn

    Kerala: Muslim League to protest against air ticket price hike for Hajj

    Kerala news live 29 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kozhikode Special Court to hear petition on screening of documentary on Koodathayi case

    Kerala: First premium cafe of Kudumbashree starts operation in Ernakulam rkn

    Kerala: First premium cafe of Kudumbashree starts operation in Ernakulam

    Recent Stories

    Police initiate night patrolling to crack drug smuggling inside trains in Bengaluru vkp

    Police initiate night patrolling to crack drug smuggling inside trains in Bengaluru

    From Ayodhya to Thiruvananthapuram, Centre gears up to eradicate begging in 30 cities by 2026 snt

    From Ayodhya to Thiruvananthapuram, Centre gears up to eradicate begging in 30 cities by 2026

    Ayodhya Shabari Rasoi restaurant gets notice after Rs 252 bill for tea toast goes viral gcw

    Ayodhya’s Shabari Rasoi restaurant gets notice after Rs 252 bill for tea, toast goes viral

    CAA will be implemented across India in seven days BJP's Shantanu Thakur sparks controversy AJR

    'CAA will be implemented across India in seven days': BJP's Shantanu Thakur sparks controversy

    Iran executes four Kurds accused of bomb plot allegedly linked to Israel's Mossad snt

    Iran executes four Kurds accused of bomb plot allegedly linked to Israel's Mossad

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon