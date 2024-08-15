Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17

    Kerala government has decided to release the Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in the film industry on August 17. The said report, kept under wraps for four and a half years, will be published tomorrow with personal details redacted. 

    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 4:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amid controversies and criticisms, the Kerala government has decided to publish the report of Justice Hema Committee, which examined the challenges faced by women in the film industry. The report, which has been kept under wraps for four and a half years, will be released day after tomorrow (Aug 16) with some personal details redacted to protect privacy.

    The decision comes after the High Court dismissed a petition filed by film producer Sajimon Parayil, who argued that releasing the report would unfairly target prominent industry figures without giving them a chance to respond. However, the court ruled that the petitioner failed to demonstrate how the report's release would personally affect them. 

     "For the reasons aforementioned, the writ petition is dismissed. The dates mentioned in the order portion of exhibit P3 [impugned order passed by State Information Commissioner] will stand extended by 1 week from today," said the court.

    The Justice Hema Committee was formed to investigate the issues faced by women in the film industry after an actress was attacked in 2017. The plea was filed in court after the State Information Commissioner ordered the release of the report as the Kerala government didn't take any action even after four and a half years of this committee submitting the report. The committee, comprising Justice Hema, actor Sharada, and former IAS officer KB Vatsala Kumari, submitted its report on December 31, 2019. The report contains allegations against individuals in the film industry, but the court ensured that the Information Commission's order contains directions to protect privacy. 

    The incident leading to the formation of the committee happened in 2017, when an actress was abducted, molested, and blackmailed by a group of men who forced their way into her car and filmed the assault. This occurred on February 17, 2017, and lasted for two hours before the perpetrators escaped into a crowded area. There are 10 accused in the case, including actor Dileep, who was arrested and later released on bail. The case remains pending.

