user
user icon

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies

A 13-year-old boy, Sanskar Kumar from Bihar, has been missing for five days after escaping from Kozhikode's Veda Vyasa Sainik School hostel. Authorities have expanded their search to Pune and Jharkhand based on leads suggesting he left Kerala.

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 8:25 AM IST

Kozhikode: A daring escape by a 13-year-old student from the Veda Vyasa Sainik School hostel in Kozhikode has left authorities in a frantic search for him. The missing boy, identified as Sanskar Kumar, a native of Bihar, has been untraceable for the past five days. Based on leads suggesting that he may have left Kerala, police have expanded their search to Pune and Jharkhand.

Bihar boy dramatically escapes hostel of Sainik school in Kozhikode

According to reports, the boy executed a dramatic escape at around 1 AM by climbing down from the first floor of the hostel using a cable. He then jumped onto a mattress he had thrown down earlier before making his way out. Police investigations revealed that the student, who did not have a mobile phone, had around Rs 2,000 in his possession at the time of his escape.

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram

No issues at the school: Principal tells Asianet News

The school's principal, speaking to Asianet News, stated that there were no issues at the school that could have led to his disappearance. The student’s parents in Bihar also have no information about his whereabouts.

After escaping the hostel, the boy reportedly walked to Kozhikode railway station and later traveled to Palakkad. Police have obtained CCTV footage from Palakkad railway station confirming his presence there. The investigation is now focused on tracking his movements in Dhanbad and Pune, as authorities intensify efforts to locate him.

Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kottayam nursing College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details anr

Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details

thirayattam the divine dance drama celebrating kerala's folkore anr

Thirayattam – The divine dance drama celebrating Kerala's folklore

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram

Kerala: 24-year-old woman susymol thumbipennu from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking anr

Kerala: 24-year-old woman from Kottayam sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking

Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally kollam; police suspect past rivalry anr

Kerala: Man hacked to death inside house in Karunagapally; police suspect past rivalry

Recent Stories

Kathua encounter: multiple policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report anr

Kathua encounter: Three policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub snt

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Kottayam nursing College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details anr

Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details

IPL 2025: Cummins acknowledges SRH's shortcomings, credits LSG bowlers for well-planned approach after defeat snt

IPL 2025: Cummins acknowledges SRH's shortcomings, credits LSG bowlers for well-planned approach after defeat

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon