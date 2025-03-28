Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies

Read Full Article

Kozhikode: A daring escape by a 13-year-old student from the Veda Vyasa Sainik School hostel in Kozhikode has left authorities in a frantic search for him. The missing boy, identified as Sanskar Kumar, a native of Bihar, has been untraceable for the past five days. Based on leads suggesting that he may have left Kerala, police have expanded their search to Pune and Jharkhand.

Bihar boy dramatically escapes hostel of Sainik school in Kozhikode

According to reports, the boy executed a dramatic escape at around 1 AM by climbing down from the first floor of the hostel using a cable. He then jumped onto a mattress he had thrown down earlier before making his way out. Police investigations revealed that the student, who did not have a mobile phone, had around Rs 2,000 in his possession at the time of his escape.

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram

No issues at the school: Principal tells Asianet News

The school's principal, speaking to Asianet News, stated that there were no issues at the school that could have led to his disappearance. The student’s parents in Bihar also have no information about his whereabouts.

After escaping the hostel, the boy reportedly walked to Kozhikode railway station and later traveled to Palakkad. Police have obtained CCTV footage from Palakkad railway station confirming his presence there. The investigation is now focused on tracking his movements in Dhanbad and Pune, as authorities intensify efforts to locate him.

Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details

Latest Videos