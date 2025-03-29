Mahindra has reduced the price of the XUV700, offering a discount of ₹75,000 on the AX7 S variant. This price reduction, along with existing features and a 5-star safety rating, makes the XUV700 more accessible to buyers.
Last Updated Mar 29, 2025, 3:21 PM IST
After Ranveer Allahbadia, female comedian Swati Sachdeva under fire for joke on mother & vibrator (WATCH)
Why was Myanmar's 7.7 earthquake so deadly? Scientists explain the massive tectonic forces at play
Delhi NCR, Bengaluru dominate office leasing activity in Q1 2025: Colliers report
Erling Haaland reported to police over alleged blows to mascot, Man City probe finds no wrongdoing
Nimisha Priya case: Yemen prison authorities receive notification on execution, final talks underway
Trump Optimistic About India-US Tariff Negotiations, Calls Modi a 'Very Smart Man'
Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'
Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week
IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk
Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'