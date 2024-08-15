Kafir screenshot case: DYFI demands end to false propaganda against leaders, threatens legal action

DYFI on Thursday (Aug 15) demanded an end to false propaganda against their leaders in connection with 'kafir' screenshot case and threatened legal action. The youth organization also accused UDF of misleading campaigns during Lok Sabha elections.

Kozhikode: Amid the new developments in the 'kafir' screenshot case, the DYFI Kozhikode district committee has demanded an end to false propaganda against DYFI leaders on social media and threatened legal action against those responsible.

The DYFI accused UDF of running misleading campaigns during the Lok Sabha elections and said, "UDF carried out misleading campaign by even forging a letter pad of Kanthapuram. The 'kafir' screenshot was circulated in the meantime. Investigation is ongoing in the complaints filed in this regard but, in the meantime, the DYFI leaders are facing false propaganda".

CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (Aug 14) responded to the police report on 'kafir' screenshot case submitted to the High Court, saying he will wait for the investigation report before commenting further.

Among others from the CPI-M, KK Shailaja MLA criticized KK Lathika for sharing the 'Kafir' screenshot, calling it wrong. She demanded that the creator of the 'kafir' post be caught and that the media investigate not only the Kafir post but also the fake letterhead propaganda in the name of Kanthapuram.

Police delay action

Even two months after Youth Congress leader VP Dulkifil filed a complaint against CPM Payyoli Area Secretary's controversial Facebook post, the police are yet to file a case. In a bizzarre response, Payyoli police said that no further action was taken because the complaint was submitted to the cyber cell.

The opposition alleges that the police are colluding with CPM leaders, as they are not taking action against those who shared the fake screenshot despite the police report confirming its circulation by pro-left cyber groups.

Opposition youth organizations have decided to intensify their protests if the police do not file a case on the complaints.

What is 'kafir' controversy?

During the Vadakara Lok Sabha election campaign, a contentious WhatsApp message went viral, labeling LDF candidate KK Shailaja a 'kafir.' According to the screenshot, the message was apparently from MSF leader PK Muhammad Kasim. This was widely circulated on social media, bringing a different dimension of communalism and hatred into the election campaign.

MSF leader Muhammad Kasim demanded a police investigation to uncover the conspirators behind the hate campaign and IUML alleged that CPM masterminded the scheme. In a subsequent investigation, police cleared Muhammad Kasim of involvement.

A detailed police report submitted to the High Court has shed light on the individuals behind the filthy tactics employed during the Lok Sabha election. The report reveals that the 'operation' aimed to create communal divisions in society for electoral gain, sparking tensions during the campaign.

