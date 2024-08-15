Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kafir screenshot case: DYFI demands end to false propaganda against leaders, threatens legal action

    DYFI on Thursday (Aug 15) demanded an end to false propaganda against their leaders in connection with 'kafir' screenshot case and threatened legal action. The youth organization also accused UDF of misleading campaigns during Lok Sabha elections. 

    Kafir screenshot case: DYFI demands end to false propaganda against leaders, threatens legal action dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 10:02 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Amid the new developments in the 'kafir' screenshot case, the DYFI Kozhikode district committee has demanded an end to false propaganda against DYFI leaders on social media and threatened legal action against those responsible.

    Also Read: Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe

    The DYFI accused UDF of running misleading campaigns during the Lok Sabha elections and said, "UDF carried out misleading campaign by even forging a letter pad of Kanthapuram. The 'kafir' screenshot was circulated in the meantime. Investigation is ongoing in the complaints filed in this regard but, in the meantime, the DYFI leaders are facing false propaganda".

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (Aug 14) responded to the police report on 'kafir' screenshot case submitted to the High Court, saying he will wait for the investigation report before commenting further.

    Among others from the CPI-M, KK Shailaja MLA criticized KK Lathika for sharing the 'Kafir' screenshot, calling it wrong. She demanded that the creator of the 'kafir' post be caught and that the media investigate not only the Kafir post but also the fake letterhead propaganda in the name of Kanthapuram.

    Police delay action

    Even two months after Youth Congress leader VP Dulkifil filed a complaint against CPM Payyoli Area Secretary's controversial Facebook post, the police are yet to file a case. In a bizzarre response, Payyoli police said that no further action was taken because the complaint was submitted to the cyber cell.

    The opposition alleges that the police are colluding with CPM leaders, as they are not taking action against those who shared the fake screenshot despite the police report confirming its circulation by pro-left cyber groups.

    Opposition youth organizations have decided to intensify their protests if the police do not file a case on the complaints. 

    What is 'kafir' controversy?

    During the Vadakara Lok Sabha election campaign, a contentious WhatsApp message went viral, labeling LDF candidate KK Shailaja a 'kafir.' According to the screenshot, the message was apparently from MSF leader PK Muhammad Kasim. This was widely circulated on social media, bringing a different dimension of communalism and hatred into the election campaign.

    MSF leader Muhammad Kasim demanded a police investigation to uncover the conspirators behind the hate campaign and IUML alleged that CPM masterminded the scheme. In a subsequent investigation, police cleared Muhammad Kasim of involvement.

    A detailed police report submitted to the High Court has shed light on the individuals behind the filthy tactics employed during the Lok Sabha election. The report reveals that the 'operation' aimed to create communal divisions in society for electoral gain, sparking tensions during the campaign.

    Also Read: Karnataka: Navy recovers metal parts from riverbed amid challenges in search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Wayanad faces orange alert for heavy rainfall after July's fatal landslides AJR

    Kerala's Wayanad faces orange alert for heavy rainfall after July's fatal landslides

    Karnataka: Navy recover metal parts from riverbed amid challenges in search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun dmn

    Karnataka: Navy recovers metal parts from riverbed amid challenges in search for Kerala lorry driver Arjun

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased; other details dmn

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased; other details

    Weather alert: Kerala braces for widespread rainfall, orange alert issued in THESE districts dmn

    Weather alert: Kerala braces for widespread rainfall, orange alert issued in THESE districts

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe dmn

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe

    Recent Stories

    Raghu Thatha REVIEW: Is Keerthy Suresh's political comedy worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Raghu Thatha REVIEW: Is Keerthy Suresh's political comedy worth watching? Read THIS

    Bengaluru Namma Metro sets new record with 9.17 lakh footfall in single day on August 14 vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro sets new record with 9.17 lakh footfall in single day on August 14

    What is 22K, 24K Gold price in your city on August 15, 2024? RKK

    What is 22K, 24K Gold price in your city on August 15, 2024?

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Chaos at RG Kar Hospital as protesters clash with police, damage property AJR

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Chaos at RG Kar Hospital as protesters clash with police, damage property

    Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction RBA

    Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon