Kerala-based influencer Karthika Pradeep is accused of running a job scam through Take Off Overseas Consultancy, funding her luxurious lifestyle with the proceeds.

Kochi: Police has opened a case against Kerala-based Instagram influencer Karthika Pradeep, who has allegedly orchestrated the fraud under the name of Take Off Overseas Consultancy, duping job seekers by promising overseas employment opportunities. Police reports indicate that the money obtained from the scam was used to fund her extravagant lifestyle, including renting a luxury villa at a monthly rent of Rs 45,000 and covering expenses related to her modeling career.

Now, the investigation into the job fraud case has widened, with police identifying another suspect. Authorities have discovered that a non-resident Keralite, currently residing in a European country, was also involved in the scam. Efforts are underway to bring him back to India for questioning, after which he is expected to be formally named as an accused.

The probe has also raised questions about the legitimacy of Karthika's academic credentials. She claims to hold an MBBS degree from Ukraine and says she possesses the necessary documents, including a license to practice medicine in India. However, she has requested additional time to submit the documentation, and police have yet to verify its authenticity.

Meanwhile, the case continues to grow as more victims come forward. Complaints have been registered against Karthika from several districts across Kerala, including Kollam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur.