Kerala Weather, May 11: Sunny skies and brief cloud cover in THESE cities
Kerala Weather, May 11: Kochi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum, and Kollam face soaring temperatures. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities.
Kerala Weather, May 11: Typical pre-monsoon heat on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies across cities. Heat and humidity will be the main concerns. Residents are advised to stay well hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Kochi will see a mostly sunny day, with minimal cloud cover and no rainfall expected. Expect humid conditions through the day.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Mostly sunny skies and very warm conditions. Residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature26°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Trivandrum will be partly sunny, offering brief moments of cloud cover. However, this won’t provide much relief, as Thiruvananthapuram records the highest real feel in the state today.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 39°C
Kollam is expected to have sunshine with a few passing clouds, making it slightly more comfortable than other cities. Some relief may come from coastal breezes in the evening.