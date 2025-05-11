Image Credit : Freepik

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 34°C

Min Temperature26°C

Real Feel: 40°C

Trivandrum will be partly sunny, offering brief moments of cloud cover. However, this won’t provide much relief, as Thiruvananthapuram records the highest real feel in the state today.

Kollam

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Kollam is expected to have sunshine with a few passing clouds, making it slightly more comfortable than other cities. Some relief may come from coastal breezes in the evening.