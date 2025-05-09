Kerala's SSLC examination results for 2024 have been announced, with a pass percentage of 99.5%, a slight decrease from the previous year.

Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the SSLC (Class 10) examinations in Kerala have been officially declared. This year, the state recorded a pass percentage of 99.5%, reflecting a slight dip of 0.19% compared to the previous year.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced the results, stating that 61,449 students secured full A+ grades.

Kannur district recorded the highest pass percentage among revenue districts at 99.87%, while Thiruvananthapuram had the lowest at 98.59%. Among educational districts, Palakkad achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, whereas Attingal recorded the lowest at 98.28%.

Malappuram district topped the state in the number of students scoring full A+ grades, with 4,115 students achieving this distinction. Despite the high number of top scorers, Thiruvananthapuram registered the lowest overall pass percentage in the state.

AA total of 426,697 students appeared for the examination this year. The results will be accessible from 4 PM onwards through the PRD LIVE mobile app, Digilocker and official websites.

Students can check their results from 4 PM onwards through the following official websites:

https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

https://keralaresults.nic.in

https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The results of THSLC (Technical High School Leaving Certificate) and AHSLC (Art High School Leaving Certificate) exams were also released alongside the SSLC results.