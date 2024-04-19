Kerala: Idukki, Cheruthoni dam open for visitors till May 31

The dam is open to tourists on all days except Wednesdays. The officials stated that the ticket cost ranges from Rs 150 for adults and Rs100 for youngsters.

Idukki: The Idukki and Cheruthoni Dams have been opened for public visits till May 31. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed into the dam at a time to meet safety standards. According to officials, the visiting hours have been set from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dam is open to tourists on all days except Wednesdays. Officials stated that visitor admission is only permitted via buggy cars, and the number of tourists is limited to 20. Tickets cost Rs 150 for adults and Rs100 for youngsters. Mobile phones, cameras, and electrical devices are prohibited on the dam premises.

Last year, public access to the dam was banned after a young man locked the high-security area of ​​the Idukki dam. A young man from Ottapalam, Palakkad, who reached Idukki in a rented car, took a visitor's pass, entered the dam, and locked the areas. After this, the security at the dam was increased.

Additional security guards will be deployed and access will be regulated through CCTV surveillance with the help of metal detectors. The visitors will be entered after ensuring the green protocol. Joint Secretary Preethy C.S. issued an order allowing tourists to enter the dam and outlining particular instructions for managing the region. The decree underlines the importance of a proper waste management system on the dam's premises. It requires officials to provide temporary restroom facilities, boost the number of security guards, install CCTV cameras, and use metal detectors to limit visitor admission.

Furthermore, the injunction prohibits plastic discharge on dam grounds and mandates daily biowaste removal. It also directs staff to follow green rules at the dam. These efforts attempt to improve the visitor experience while keeping the dam clean and safe.