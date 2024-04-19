Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Idukki, Cheruthoni dam open for visitors till May 31

    The dam is open to tourists on all days except Wednesdays. The officials stated that the ticket cost ranges from Rs 150 for adults and Rs100 for youngsters.

    Kerala: Idukki, Cheruthoni dam open for visitors till May 31 rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

    Idukki: The Idukki and Cheruthoni Dams have been opened for public visits till May 31. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed into the dam at a time to meet safety standards. According to officials, the visiting hours have been set from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dam is open to tourists on all days except Wednesdays. Officials stated that visitor admission is only permitted via buggy cars, and the number of tourists is limited to 20. Tickets cost Rs 150 for adults and Rs100 for youngsters. Mobile phones, cameras, and electrical devices are prohibited on the dam premises.

    Last year, public access to the dam was banned after a young man locked the high-security area of ​​the Idukki dam. A young man from Ottapalam, Palakkad, who reached Idukki in a rented car, took a visitor's pass, entered the dam, and locked the areas. After this, the security at the dam was increased. 

    Additional security guards will be deployed and access will be regulated through CCTV surveillance with the help of metal detectors. The visitors will be entered after ensuring the green protocol. Joint Secretary Preethy C.S. issued an order allowing tourists to enter the dam and outlining particular instructions for managing the region. The decree underlines the importance of a proper waste management system on the dam's premises. It requires officials to provide temporary restroom facilities, boost the number of security guards, install CCTV cameras, and use metal detectors to limit visitor admission.

    Furthermore, the injunction prohibits plastic discharge on dam grounds and mandates daily biowaste removal. It also directs staff to follow green rules at the dam. These efforts attempt to improve the visitor experience while keeping the dam clean and safe.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kochi metro to operate services on April 21 early for UPSC candidates rkn

    Kerala: Kochi metro to operate services on April 21 early for UPSC candidates

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy brutally beaten by mother, stepfather in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested anr

    Kerala: 7-year-old boy brutally beaten by stepfather in Thiruvananthapuram; arrested

    Kerala: Polling officers suspended after CPI(M) leader casts vote for elderly woman in Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: Polling officers suspended after CPI(M) leader casts vote for elderly woman in Kasaragod

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-376 April 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-376 April 19 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: No basic facilities for fire force officials at Vizhinjam port rkn

    Kerala: No basic facilities for fire force officials at Vizhinjam port

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: BJP worker dies after being run over by car during election campaign in Kodagu, sec 144 imposed vkp

    Karnataka: BJP worker dies after being run over by car during election campaign in Kodagu, sec 144 imposed

    Do you know Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson will earn THIS much from Infosys dividend? gcw

    Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson set to earn Rs 4.2 cr from Infosys dividend; holding reaches Rs 210 cr

    Which country has the best education system in the world? rkn

    Which country has the best education system in the world?

    Pakistani actress Mareeha Safdar calls Nargis Fakhri Rude and jealous RBA

    (WATCH) Pakistani actress Mareeha Safdar calls Nargis Fakhri RUDE and jealous; read on

    Banana peels to your rescue for dark circles? Here's how RKK

    Banana peels to your rescue for dark circles? Here's how

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon