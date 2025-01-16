Kerala HORROR! Three of hacked to death in Ernakulam, one critically injured; suspect in custody

Three family members were hacked to death in Ernakulam's Chendamangalam, with a fourth critically injured.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 7:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 7:58 PM IST

Ernakulam: Three family members were hacked to death in a brutal attack in Ernakulam's Chendamangalam on Thursday evening. The victims have been identified as Venu, Vineesha, and Usha. A fourth family member, Vineesha's husband Jithin, was critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment. 

Also Read: Kerala: Soldier found dead at residence in Kozhikode shortly after transfer orders to Kashmir

The police have taken a suspect, identified as Rithu, into custody. Preliminary investigations suggest that a dispute between neighbours may have been the motive behind the attack. Authorities are conducting a detailed interrogation of the suspect as they work to uncover more details. 

The bodies of the victims have been sent to Paravur Taluk Hospital for post-mortem. The Rural SP mentioned concerns about the suspect’s mental health, with suspicions that he may have drug addiction issues. Rithu has a history of criminal involvement, including several cases filed against him at North Paravur and Vadakkekara police stations. He has been on the rowdy list since 2022 and is also an accused in an assault case in North Paravur.

Also Read: Kerala: 22-day-old baby in ICU due to firecracker noise during wedding celebration in Kannur; complaint filed

