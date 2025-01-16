Kerala: Soldier found dead at residence in Kozhikode shortly after transfer orders to Kashmir

MP Sanalkumar, a 30-year-old soldier from the Madras Regiment, was found hanging at his home in Kozhikode Valayath after receiving orders to report for duty. He had been on extended leave and was about to be transferred to Kashmir.

Kozhikode: In Kozhikode's Valayath, a soldier identified as MP Sanalkumar (30) was found hanging at his residence. Sanalkumar, a member of the Madras Regiment, had been on leave for an extended period and had recently received orders for a transfer to Kashmir. He was discovered dead shortly after receiving instructions to report for duty. His body was taken to the hospital, where a postmortem will be conducted before being returned to the family.

Further details are awaited.

10-year-old boy found dead in Alappuzha

A 10-year-old boy was found dead in Aroor of Alappuzha district. The boy, Kashyap, son of Abhilash and Dhanya, was found in the upper room of their rented house near the Arur bypass. He had gotten caught in a cloth tied to a swing and died.

Kashyap was a fifth-grade student at Aroor's St. Augustine's School. His family, originally from Kumbalam, had been living in the rented house for a few years. The incident occurred while his parents, who had gone to the hospital with his sick sister, were away. There is suspicion that the child might have taken his own life. According to his tuition teacher, who spoke to the police, Kashyap appeared to be upset when he attended the tuition class before his death. The Arur police have registered a case of unnatural death.

