Kerala: Soldier found dead at residence in Kozhikode shortly after transfer orders to Kashmir

MP Sanalkumar, a 30-year-old soldier from the Madras Regiment, was found hanging at his home in Kozhikode Valayath after receiving orders to report for duty. He had been on extended leave and was about to be transferred to Kashmir.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

Kozhikode: In Kozhikode's Valayath, a soldier identified as MP Sanalkumar (30) was found hanging at his residence. Sanalkumar, a member of the Madras Regiment, had been on leave for an extended period and had recently received orders for a transfer to Kashmir. He was discovered dead shortly after receiving instructions to report for duty. His body was taken to the hospital, where a postmortem will be conducted before being returned to the family.

Further details are awaited.

10-year-old boy found dead in Alappuzha

A 10-year-old boy was found dead in Aroor of Alappuzha district. The boy, Kashyap, son of Abhilash and Dhanya, was found in the upper room of their rented house near the Arur bypass. He had gotten caught in a cloth tied to a swing and died.

Kashyap was a fifth-grade student at Aroor's St. Augustine's School. His family, originally from Kumbalam, had been living in the rented house for a few years. The incident occurred while his parents, who had gone to the hospital with his sick sister, were away. There is suspicion that the child might have taken his own life. According to his tuition teacher, who spoke to the police, Kashyap appeared to be upset when he attended the tuition class before his death. The Arur police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Kerala: 22-day-old baby in ICU due to firecracker noise during wedding celebration in Kannur; complaint filed

Neyyattinkara Gopan Swami samadhi case: Kerala police exhumes dead body from concrete chamber

Kerala High Court accepts Boby Chemmanur's apology, closes case over delay in exiting jail after getting bail

Kerala High Court demands death certificate in Gopan Swami samadhi case, says probe can't be halted

La Nina signals in Pacific Ocean; Kerala coast likely to witness 'swell surge' phenomenon

Beacon Roofing Rejects $11 Billion Buyout Bid: Retail Sentiment Rallies In Support

Nvidia Retail Investors Don't See AI Chip Regulations As A Long-Term Threat

Lakshmi Bhandar alternative? New West Bengal scheme offers Rs 5,000 | Check details

Namma Metro fare hike ALERT: 40-45% increase with perks for off-peak travellers

Ghar ke kalesh on road? Couple slap, punch each other in broad daylight, later go on bike together (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Dr. Nitin Dange Says Knife Removed From Spine With Surgery and Now..

Fireworks, Hugs and Dance on Streets: Gazans Erupt in Celebration After Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments as Indian Women's Team Crushes Iran 100-16 | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments as Indian Women's Team Crushes Iran 100-16 | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments as Indian Men's Team Wins Quarter-Finals Spot Post Win VS Peru

