Kerala: 22-day-old baby in ICU due to firecracker noise during wedding celebration in Kannur; complaint filed

A 22-day-old baby in Kannur's Thrippangottur suffered severe health issues, including seizures, due to the loud explosions from firecrackers during a wedding celebration. Despite repeated requests to stop using powerful crackers, the family did not comply.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Kannur: During a wedding celebration in Kannur, the sound of high-intensity firecrackers caused severe health issues for a 22-day-old baby. The baby, born to Ashraf and Rafan from Thrippangottur, suffered from seizures and other complications, leading to hospitalization in the intensive care unit. The firecrackers were set off at a nearby house during the wedding celebrations on Sunday (Jan 12) and Monday (Jan 13).

The woman caring for the baby mentioned that upon hearing the sound, she initially thought the baby had passed away. Despite requesting that the firecrackers not be set off, the noise continued. The first incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday night, with a loud explosion. The sudden noise caused the baby's eyes and mouth to open, and it took some time for the baby to return to a normal state. The wedding celebration took place the following day, on Monday.

On that evening, during the grand exit of the groom, loud firecrackers were set off again in a similar fashion. The explosion was intense, and as soon as the sound was heard, the baby's eyes and mouth opened. This continued for about 10 minutes before the baby went still. After a while, the baby began to cry and regained consciousness after being shaken gently. 

Later, when the groom returned home, firecrackers were again set off in a similar loud manner. It was at this time that the baby experienced more health issues. Throughout all of this, the woman caring for the baby had repeatedly requested that firecrackers not be set off and that the celebrations be toned down, but her pleas were ignored.

Then loud explosions occurred during the ceremony where the groom was being felicitated to the house. The family has filed a complaint at Kolavallur police station requesting action. The baby's father, Ashraf, stated that justice should be served for their daughter and that the artificial celebration associated with the wedding should be brought to an end.

