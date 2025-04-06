Lifestyle
Regular squats enhance the strength and endurance of your legs and glutes.
Squats engage your core muscles, leading to improved balance and posture.
Daily squats increase hip and ankle flexibility, reducing stiffness.
Squats activate multiple muscle groups, helping to burn calories effectively.
Weight-bearing exercises like squats improve bone density and joint health.
