Isolated extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds up to 50 kmph are expected until the 28th.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Kerala as a new low-pressure area forms over the Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation currently located over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts is expected to intensify, leading to widespread rain and strong winds in the coming days.

Today, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of the state, accompanied by wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph. The IMD defines extremely heavy rainfall as precipitation ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period. This weather pattern is likely to persist, with isolated heavy rainfall forecast until June 28.

Orange and yellow alerts

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Idukki, Malappuram, and Wayanad today, indicating the potential for isolated extremely heavy rainfall. A yellow alert is in place for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, where isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated. The yellow alert will remain in effect for June 27 and 28 in Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

In light of the weather warnings, educational institutions, including professional colleges, are closed today in Idukki, Wayanad, and Thrissur districts. Schools in Iritty and Kothamangalam taluks are also shut as a precautionary measure.

Safety advisory

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods to move to safer locations in accordance with official directions. People living near riverbanks and downstream of dams are urged to remain cautious and follow all safety advisories issued by the authorities.