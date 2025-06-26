The dispute over the portrait of Bharat Mata with a saffron flag escalated to a new level after the protest at the Kerala University Senate Hall yesterday turned into a major clash. SFI and KSU have decided to intensify their protest.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police have filed a case SFI and KSU activists in connection with the clash that broke out during the Bharat Mata portrait controversy in the Senate Hall. The students clashed with the Cantonment police, who have registered two cases against them.

The injured KSU activists have not lodged any formal complaint. Meanwhile, Kerala University has initiated steps to evaluate the damage caused during the clash at the Senate Hall. The Registrar has directed the Engineering Department to carry out the assessment. Based on the findings, the university also plans to pursue legal action.

The organizers, Sree Padmanabha Swamy Seva Samithi, who arranged the Governor's program in the Senate Hall would also face legal trouble. The university condemned the groups for violating the terms and conditions by going ahead with the event despite its cancellation. The Governor's program was held on Wednesday evening, during which both SFI and KSU staged intense protests at the venue.

The dispute over the portrait of Bharat Mata with a saffron flag escalated to a new level after the protest at the Kerala University Senate Hall yesterday turned into a major clash. The SFI and KSU have decided to intensify their protest against the Governor.

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan is unhappy with the University Registrar's stance against allowing the program with the Bharat Mata portrait. All eyes are now on the Raj Bhavan's next move. Meanwhile, the Kerala Agricultural University's graduation ceremony is set to take place in Thrissur at noon. Notably, this will be a rare occasion where both the Governor and Minister P Prasad will share the stage following the Bharat Mata controversy.