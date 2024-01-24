Kerala: HC files suo moto case against suicide of differently-abled man in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The High Court has taken a suo motu case over the suicide of a differently-abled man named Joseph (74) due to non-payment of pension in Kozhikode. The Central Government, Social Justice Department, Kozhikode District Collector, and Chakkittapara Panchayat Secretary will be made opposing parties in the case. Simultaneously, protests against the government are escalating in the wake of Joseph's unfortunate death, reflecting the public's concern and demand for accountability.

The UDF staged a protest by placing Joseph's deceased body in front of the Collectorate. The Congress is advocating for compensation to Joseph's family, as well as housing and employment opportunities for his daughter. The protest, led by MK Raghavan MP, League District President M. A Razak Master, and DCC President Praveen Kumar, emphasized these demands. Simultaneously, BJP workers marched to the Chakkittapara Panchayat office to express their opposition to Joseph's death. Joseph's body was then taken to his residence in Muthukat, with cremation scheduled for 4.30 pm at the Christuraja Church Cemetery in Mutukad. The incident has sparked political actions and demands for justice.

A differently-abled man was found hanging dead in Kozhikode yesterday. He had earlier given a letter to the panchayat office stating that he would commit suicide after the disability pension was stopped. . The deceased, identified as Joseph, and his bedridden daughter had reportedly been deprived of their pension for the past five months.

