In a heartbreaking incident from Chengannur, Ivy Cherian passed away while her husband P.C. Cherian's funeral was going on. The elderly couple was living with their daughter in Ernakulam due to age-related illnesses. Ivy will now be buried in the same tomb as her husband.

Chengannur: In a truly heartbreaking turn of events, a wife has passed away at the exact time her husband's funeral was taking place in the cemetery. Ivy Cherian, 82, died in Kochi while the last rites of her husband, P.C. Cherian, 88, from Parambathur Peedika in Chengannur, were being performed at the Old Syrian Church.

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The elderly couple had been living with their daughter in Ernakulam because of health issues related to old age.

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P.C. Cherian had passed away a few days ago. His funeral service was held at the church today around 10:30 AM. It was during the burial at the cemetery that the news of Ivy Cherian's death came. Her body will be brought to their family home in Chengannur tomorrow by 4:30 PM. The funeral will be held at 5 PM at the Old Syrian Church, and she will be laid to rest in the same tomb as her husband.

The late Ivy Cherian was from the Ranni Pullampallil family. The couple's children are Asha Mathew, Usha Varghese (who lives in Australia), Sheela Thomas, and Suresh Cherian (who lives in Canada). Their sons-in-law are the late Thomas Mathew (Mampazhathundiyil, Chengannur), Varghese Jacob (Chitteth, Mallappally), and Thomas John (Kochumannil, Thiruvalla). Their daughter-in-law is Blessy Suresh (Pattarukandathil, Vakathanam).

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