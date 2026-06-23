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Kerala Weather LATEST Update: State Braces for Intense Rainfall as IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Kannur and Kasaragod
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala likely to witness widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for two districts, warned of isolated heavy showers
Yellow Alert Issued for Kannur and Kasaragod
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. According to the forecast, these areas could receive between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rain within a 24-hour period. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging and localized flooding.
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Thunderstorms and Strong Winds Expected
Apart from heavy rainfall, Kerala is also likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The weather department has warned of strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph in several parts of the state. Such conditions may lead to disruptions in travel and outdoor activities, prompting authorities to urge people to stay updated on local weather advisories.
Rainfall Likely Across Multiple Districts
Over the next few hours, moderate rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. Meanwhile, light rainfall is likely in isolated areas of the remaining districts. The weather department's five-day forecast indicates continued rain activity across Kerala, with district-wise alerts expected to be updated based on changing weather conditions.
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