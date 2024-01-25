Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ends policy address in one minute on first day of budget session

The 10th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly began on January 25, 2024 with the Governor's policy announcement. CM Pinarayi Vijayan gave the bouquet, however the Governor did not even look at his face.

Thiruvananthapuram: The 10th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly began on January 25, 2024 with the Governor's policy announcement. The session to pass the budget for the financial year 2024-25 is scheduled to meet for a total of 32 days from January 25 to March 27. January 29, 30 and 31 are set aside for debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech. The budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented on February 5.

However, the Governor ended the policy announcement speech in one minute. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker AN Shamseer, and Minister K Radhakrishnan received the Governor in the Assembly.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan gave the bouquet, however the Governor did not even look at his face. The Governor's entrance lacked a friendly expression, and the interaction concluded with the reading of the last paragraph of the policy announcement speech. Following this, the Chief Minister and the Speaker bid farewell to the Governor as he exited the Assembly building.

While adopting a stance aligned with the government, the Governor chose not to engage with the media. The commencement of a prolonged conference until March 27 is scheduled. The government finds relief in having successfully navigated the initial challenge, as the Governor signed the policy announcement speech draft without seeking further clarification.