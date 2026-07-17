Police have arrested a 66-year-old man in Kozhikode for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy. The accused, Aboobacker, a resident of Kodampuzha near Farook College, was taken into custody by the Feroke police.

Kozhikode: The police have arrested a 66-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy. The accused has been identified as Aboobacker (66), a resident of Pazhaniyilpadi House in Kodampuzha, near Farook College. The Feroke police made the arrest. The incident reportedly took place on the 14th of this month. According to the police complaint, Aboobacker lured the 14-year-old student to a riverbank with promises of food and money.

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He then allegedly took the boy to a boat that was docked at the Kodampuzha kadavu (a local riverbank landing point) and sexually assaulted him. The complaint was filed by the student himself. Following the complaint, the police registered a case. A team led by SI Mithun arrested Aboobacker from Kodampuzha. He was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody.

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