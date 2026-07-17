Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan got nostalgic at an event at his old college, Thevara Sacred Heart College. He shared a funny story from when he was just 14 – how he was caught climbing a coconut tree by the principal, who was watching him through binoculars!

Kochi: Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan went down memory lane, sharing a hilarious story from his pre-degree days when he climbed a coconut tree and was spotted by the principal using binoculars. He was speaking at a reception held at his alma mater, Thevara Sacred Heart College.

The Chief Minister recalled that he was only 14 years old when he joined the college for his pre-degree and was given a warning by the principal for his tree-climbing adventure.

What the Chief Minister said...

"Standing here, all the memories of the five-six years I spent here come flooding back. In your lingo, you call it 'nostu'—nostalgic memories. I really want to share everything. But the media is right here. If I say something, that will be the news for the next year. I was a student who did that many good and not-so-good things on this campus.

When I came here as a pre-degree student, I was just 14. In the first week, everyone would go to the 'Lake View' area. There wasn't a single student who came here and didn't go there. So, all of us went to Lake View. Now, I knew how to climb a coconut tree. No one else in the college knew how. Everyone gathered below, cheering me on like I was a hero.

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But there was one thing I didn't see. The principal at the time was watching the whole thing from behind the auditorium... with binoculars! From the principal's perspective, a pre-degree student was sitting on top of a coconut tree. He called me to his office and gave me a stern warning. He said all my movements would be under observation for the next two years."

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