Kerala government approves additional fund of Rs 10 crore for Keraleeyam

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has approved an additional fund of Rs 10 crore for the Keraleeyam program's expenses, following a request from the Tourism Department. The allocated funds are designated for expenditure within the tourism department. The department formally requested the amount on December 23, and the release of the funds was executed on January 23.

Keraleeyam, the 7-day long event that was organised in November as part of Kerala Day by the LDF-led Pinarayi government was severely criticized by the Opposition for its extravagant expenses amid the financial crisis in the state.

In addition to the earlier allocation of Rs 27 crore 12 lakh, an extra Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the Keralayam program organized in connection with Kerala Piravi, specifically focusing on tourism development. Despite financial constraints and treasury control measures, the government remains committed to showcasing Kerala's traditions and developmental achievements.

The primary emphasis of the Keraleeyam is on advancing the tourism sector. The allocated funds include Rs 9.39 crore for the exhibition, with significant amounts earmarked for light decoration (Rs 2.97 crore) and other cultural events (Rs 3.98 crore), reflecting the importance placed on these attractions.



