Kerala: From gold smuggling to receiving crores, MLA PV Anvar exposes CM's political secretary P Sasi

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA PV Anvar publicly shared his complaint against the Chief Minister's political secretary, P. Sasi, on his Facebook page on Tuesday. In the complaint submitted to CPM state secretary MV Govindan, the rebel LDF MLA leveled serious accusations against Sasi, alleging that he misappropriated gold smuggled through Kozhikode International Airport with the help of the police.

Anvar is intensifying his battle against the Chief Minister and the CPM, using all available means. He explained that he decided to release the complaint following a statement on Asianet News’ "News Hour" that no allegations had been made against Sasi in the complaint submitted to the party secretary.

Anvar has further accused P. Sasi of misconduct, alleging that Sasi collected phone numbers of women who visited the Chief Minister's office and misbehaved with them over the phone. In his nine-page complaint, Anvar also detailed several instances where he had negative encounters with the police.

He exposed what he described as Sasi's illegal activities, claiming that Sasi acted as a middleman in disputes involving major businessmen in the state, earning crores in the process. He also cited several cases, including the arson attack on Swami Sandeepananda Giri's ashram and the solar scam, to support his corruption allegations against Sasi.

Escalating his criticism of ADGP Ajithkumar, Anvar detailed how the senior police officer persuaded the Solar case complainant to request a CBI probe and ultimately settled the case in favor of the accused. Anvar also questioned P. Sasi's failure to take action against the police officers who tarnished the CPM’s reputation by falsely implicating party workers in the Ashram arson case.

In a sharp attack on the opposition, Anvar further alleged that opposition leader VD Satheesan received Rs 150 crore from multinational companies to derail the K-Rail project.

Revealing Sasi's alleged acts of revenge, Anvar outlined several incidents, including the police’s failures to investigate a robbery at his park and a case filed against him for his remarks about Rahul Gandhi. In his complaint to CPM state secretary MV Govindan, Anvar stated that keeping Sasi in the position of the Chief Minister’s political secretary would tarnish both the party’s and the Chief Minister's reputation.

Recently, the CPM distanced itself from MLA PV Anvar, frustrated by his allegations against P. Sasi and criticism of the Chief Minister. In response, Anvar announced his intention to reveal the truth to the public and shared a copy of his complaint to the CPM secretary.

