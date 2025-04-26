The CBI has registered a case against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Chief Principal Secretary, K.M. Abraham, over allegations of accumulating assets beyond his known income.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former Chief Principal Secretary, K.M. Abraham, in connection with an alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The move comes following a directive from the Kerala High Court.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to sources, the First Information Report (FIR) will be filed in the CBI Court in Thiruvananthapuram today.

The allegations include ownership of a Rs 3 crore apartment in Mumbai, a Rs 1 crore apartment in Thiruvananthapuram, and an Rs 8 crore shopping complex in Kadappakada, Kollam—properties allegedly acquired beyond his known income. The complaint was initially probed by the state Vigilance Department.

The case had triggered major controversy when Vigilance officials raided Abraham’s residence during the tenure of Jacob Thomas as the Vigilance Director. The IAS officers had responded with a pen-down strike in protest.

After Jacob Thomas was removed from the post, K.M. Abraham was reportedly given a clean chit. In 2017, the Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram dismissed the plea for further investigation. However, in 2018, complainant Jomon Puthenpurackal approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe.

On April 11, 2025, the Kerala High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the matter, observing that there were deliberate efforts to shield K.M. Abraham. The court also noted that prima facie evidence indicated possession of assets disproportionate to his income.

The High Court said, "Prima facie, it is established that respondent No.3 (Abraham) had movable and immovable properties disproportionate to his known sources of income".

It also noted that the probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the matter "will not instil confidence in the public" and that the credibility of the enquiry done by it was "doubtful".

"Strangely enough, the enquiry report was scrutinised and verified by the Director of the VACB. There was a deliberate attempt to save respondent No.3 on the part of the State Vigilance," the High Court said in its 74-page order.

While directing a CBI investigation, the High Court also nullified the 2017 decision made by the Enquiry Commissioner-cum-Special Judge in Thiruvananthapuram, who had dismissed the complaint filed against KM Abraham.

The Court observed that the Special Judge's ruling was "perverse and wholly unreasonable".

The High Court noted that the Special Judge had "casually and superficially" accepted the quick verification report submitted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) without proper scrutiny. Based on this, the Judge prematurely concluded that no cognizable offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was disclosed and dismissed the complaint outright.