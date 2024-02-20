Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Forest Association holds protest demanding security for forest guards amid human-animal conflict

    The Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association said in a press conference that they are starting the protest program, including fasting, to protest against the increasing incidents of violence against the forest department staff while causing conflict in wild animals in Kerala.

    Kerala: Forest Association holds protest demanding security for forest guards amid human-animal conflict rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    Wayanad: The state committee of the Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association (KFPSA) will today organize a fast at Kalpetta in Wayanad district and a protest rally in other districts to demand that the forest guards get a chance to work safely amid increasing wildlife conflicts. The Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association said in a press conference that they are starting the protest program, including fasting, to protest against the increasing incidents of violence against the forest department staff while causing conflict in wild animals in Kerala. The hunger strike will be held from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm today at the Kalpetta old bus stand area. 

    The forest guards in Kerala are facing a series of targeted attacks. The leaders of the organization stated that these attacks have occurred in various locations, including Idukki, Vadasserikkara in the Pathanamthitta district, and now in Wayanad. In response to these incidents, employees are planning to wear black badges to work today as a form of protest. The authorities mentioned an unfortunate incident that took place last Saturday in Pulpally, where Paul, a temporary employee of the forest department in Karua Island, was attacked by a wild elephant, resulting in his death.

    The officials of the organization condemned the barbaric nature of the protest, where forest protection department employees were held hostage, and the body of a cow killed by a tiger was tied on top of a vehicle. They protested against the incident where the deputy ranger Shaji and his staff were taken hostage in a forest department jeep, attacked, and the vehicle was destroyed. The press conference was attended by State President KA Sethumadhavan, General Secretary R Dinsh, Treasurer K Biran Kutty, Vice President P Vinod, and Secretary.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Railways to operate special trains for Attukal Pongala ernakulam thiruvananthapuram nagercoil; Check details anr

    Kerala: Railways to operate special trains for Attukal Pongala; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-403 February 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-403 February 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: UAE Health Ministry honours KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram for excellence in organ transplantation RKN

    Kerala: UAE Health Ministry honours KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram for excellence in organ transplantation

    Kerala: Foreign airline operators express interest to operate from Karipur airport; Check anr

    Kerala: Foreign airline operators express interest to operate from Karipur airport; Check

    Kerala: 'Denied access to my children...' Man who set his wife ablaze in Alappuzha reveals rkn

    Kerala: 'I was not allowed to see my children...' Man who set his wife ablaze reveals

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack vkp

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to perform at Rakul-Jackky's wedding? RKK

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to perform at Rakul-Jackky's wedding?

    Summer hits Karnataka's Coorg: Wildlife enter cities in search of water in Kushalanagar taluk vkp

    Summer hits Karnataka's Coorg: Wildlife enter cities in search of water in Kushalanagar taluk

    Farmers Protest: Khalistani agenda funded from abroad 'Real' farmers slam protests near Delhi's borders (WATCH)

    'Khalistani agenda funded from abroad...' 'Real' farmer slams protests near Delhi's borders (WATCH)

    Kiara Advani to join Ranveer Singh starrer 'Don 3' after prolonged speculation RBA

    Kiara Advani to join Ranveer Singh starrer 'Don 3' after prolonged speculation

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon