Kerala: Forest Association holds protest demanding security for forest guards amid human-animal conflict

The Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association said in a press conference that they are starting the protest program, including fasting, to protest against the increasing incidents of violence against the forest department staff while causing conflict in wild animals in Kerala.

Wayanad: The state committee of the Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association (KFPSA) will today organize a fast at Kalpetta in Wayanad district and a protest rally in other districts to demand that the forest guards get a chance to work safely amid increasing wildlife conflicts. The Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association said in a press conference that they are starting the protest program, including fasting, to protest against the increasing incidents of violence against the forest department staff while causing conflict in wild animals in Kerala. The hunger strike will be held from 10:30 am to 4:00 pm today at the Kalpetta old bus stand area.

The forest guards in Kerala are facing a series of targeted attacks. The leaders of the organization stated that these attacks have occurred in various locations, including Idukki, Vadasserikkara in the Pathanamthitta district, and now in Wayanad. In response to these incidents, employees are planning to wear black badges to work today as a form of protest. The authorities mentioned an unfortunate incident that took place last Saturday in Pulpally, where Paul, a temporary employee of the forest department in Karua Island, was attacked by a wild elephant, resulting in his death.

The officials of the organization condemned the barbaric nature of the protest, where forest protection department employees were held hostage, and the body of a cow killed by a tiger was tied on top of a vehicle. They protested against the incident where the deputy ranger Shaji and his staff were taken hostage in a forest department jeep, attacked, and the vehicle was destroyed. The press conference was attended by State President KA Sethumadhavan, General Secretary R Dinsh, Treasurer K Biran Kutty, Vice President P Vinod, and Secretary.