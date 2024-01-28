Kerala: Family in Kottayam to seek euthanasia for children with rare disease

A family in Kottayam will approach the Supreme Court seeking permission for euthanasia as they are unable to raise their two children, who are suffering from a rare disease along with autism.

Kottayam: A family in Kottayam will approach the Supreme Court seeking permission for euthanasia as they are unable to raise their two children, who are suffering from a rare disease along with autism. A couple from Kozhuvanal came forward with an unusual need because they could not cope with the crisis following their son's rare disease.

Smitha Antony a mother of three children from Kozhuvanal said "How will I continue with the children? No job. No other income. How will I raise the children without this? Protect them? You all should help me with euthanasia". Two of her children are autistic, and the second one also suffers from the rare disease of salt-wasting congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Both Smitha and her husband, who are nurses, had to quit their jobs as they couldn't leave their special care baby alone at home.

The family wants the government to give her or her husband a job in their panchayat, considering the child's special health condition. Smitha complains that the Kozhuvanal Panchayat authorities are not ready to give a recommendation to the government in this regard, despite assurances from the ministers, including that they will consider the demand. The family has been warned that they will approach the Supreme Court, demanding the euthanasia of the entire panchayat; however, no action has been taken.

On November 5, 2022, the Kozhuvanal Panchayat Committee decided to send a letter to the government recommending that Smitha or her husband be given a job. However, Smitha pointed out that the Panchayat Secretary and officials are delaying the process without notifying the government of this decision in writing. Despite lodging numerous complaints, the individual claims that no action has been taken. Even after the Human Rights panel intervened and the secretary forwarded the file to the government, there has been no decision regarding the promised job.